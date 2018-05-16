Watch the OnePlus 6 event live stream right here starting at 12PM

Following months of anticipation, OnePlus will finally unveil its latest flagship smartphone on Wednesday. Dubbed the OnePlus 6, the phone has been the subject of countless leaks over the past several months, but perhaps the Chinese manufacturer still has a few surprises in store as it takes the stage at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Although we have yet to be shown any official photos or renders of the OnePlus 6, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to the forums on the company’s website about a month ago to reveal that the new phone would feature “the best hardware”: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Basically, the OnePlus 6 should compete with any other top Android handset currently on the market.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be its first flagship since the OnePlus X to feature a glass back. But the design choice that has made the most headlines is the company’s decision to include a notch on the OnePlus 6. OnePlus is far from the first phone maker to copy Apple’s controversial iPhone X design, but it was one of the first that felt the need to explain itself when the news broke. Here’s what co-founder Carl Pei told The Verge:

We saw the implementation [of gestures] on the iPhone, [and] maybe it would have taken longer if Apple hadn’t done it. […] But we have access to the roadmaps of all the screen manufacturers, and when they gave us the opportunity to make cutouts at the top of the screen, it just made sense.

Other recent leaks have revealed potential color options, prices, and even a full list of specifications. According to the specs leak, the OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display (2280 x 1080 resolution), dual 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel rear cameras, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,300 mAh battery (in addition to the Snapdragon 845 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which have already been confirmed).

You can watch the OnePlus 6 launch event live via the video embedded below starting at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET: