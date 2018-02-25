It won’t exactly come as much of a surprise to any technology enthusiasts who have been paying attention for the past few months, but Samsung on Sunday finally announced its hot new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship phones. Long story short, they’re exactly what we were expecting, but nothing like what we expected.

Confused? Here’s what we mean: images, specs, pricing, and everything else there is to know about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ has leaked extensively over the past few months, so none of this came as a surprise. We even knew that Samsung’s new cameras on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ were going to be among the best we’ve ever seen. But now that the phones are official and we’ve spent some time with them, we can state conclusively that the complete package is far more impressive than what we were expecting from all the leaks. The S9 and S9+ might look like their predecessors from afar, but they’re nothing like the S8 and S8+ once you actually use them.

We gave you all of the high-level Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ details in our main announcement post covering the new phones, and then we went hands-on with both new phones to give you a deeper dive. Of course, not everyone is happy with simply glancing over the phones’ key specs, as we did in those earlier articles. So with that in mind, we’ve put together the ultimate post containing every last specification you could possibly want to know.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Specs

OS: Android 8 (Oreo)

Display: 5.8-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:9 (529ppi)

Body: 147.7mm x 68.7mm x 8.5mm, 163g, IP68

Rear Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor with OIS (F1.5/F2.4)

Front Camera: 8MP AF (F1.7)

Application Processor: 10nm, 64-bit, Octa-core processor (2.8 GHz Quad + 1.7 GHz Quad)

Memory: 4GB RAM / 64GB + Micro SD Slot (up to 400 GB)

Battery: 3,000mAh

Charging: Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0 / Fast Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Network: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

Payment: NFC, MST

Sensors: Iris sensor, Pressure sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, HR sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor

Authentication: Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition

Intelligent Scan: biometric authentication with iris scanning and facial recognition

Audio: Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos enabled surround sound

Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF

Video: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Virtual Reality: Gear VR with Controller (SM-R325NZVAXAR), Google Daydream View

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specs