The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ haven’t even been unveiled yet, and we’ve already been on a roller coaster ride. Samsung was said to be working behind closed doors on an exciting new design that featured even smaller bezels above and below the phones’ displays. The resulting handsets would have featured class-leading screen-to-body ratios, and Android fans were excited. Then, for reasons unknown, Samsung apparently cancelled its redesigned flagship phones — or at least delayed them until next year. In their place, the company will release two new smartphones that look almost exactly like their predecessors, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Samsung fans were disappointed, and so were we at first. Of course, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are still two of the best-looking smartphones on the planet, so seeing those same designs on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ isn’t such a bad thing.

Once you come to terms with the fact that this year’s flagship Galaxy S phones will look just like last year’s flagship Galaxy S phones, almost everything else we’ve heard about the upcoming new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ has been positive. Almost everything.

According to all the leaks and rumors we’ve seen recently, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be a big deal to say the least. The global version will have the most powerful processor ever seen in an Android phone, and all signs point to new cameras that are equally impressive. But are Samsung’s latest flagship phones going to be worth buying if you’re currently a Galaxy S8 or S8+ user? That’s the question on everyone’s mind, and we’ve seen an increasing number of people state that the answer is no.

Reddit user Wan997 is the latest to post an “ask me anything” (AMA) session after supposedly spending time with both of Samsung’s upcoming new phones. The user claims to “work at retail,” though he or she doesn’t state where. Apparently the store had a training session on Monday with both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, and the user had some thoughts to share on Reddit.

Wan997 spent some time answering questions, and most of what was said merely reiterates what we’ve all seen and heard a dozen times already. There was one new morsel to be found, though — an apparently launch deal that will supposedly slash up to $350 off the price of a new Galaxy S9 or S9+ with a trade-in. Samsung always has incentives available for its latest phones at launch, so this is certainly plausible.

But another tidbit found within the AMA is of interest, and it’s not good news like the aforementioned launch incentive. Instead, it’s an opinion that we’ve seen an increasing number of times over the past few weeks from people who claim to have spent time with Samsung’s latest and greatest smartphones. In response to the question of whether or not the new S9 and S9+ are worthy upgrades for people who already have a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, the user gave a resounding no.

“I’ve used the S8+/Note 8 for quite awhile now and I have to say that the S9 is NOT worth upgrading to,” Wan997 wrote. “The phone is very similar to the S8 and while the new features are promising, they don’t justify spending more money to get. If anything, I’d say wait for the S10 earliest. The S9 from a general perspective has the same footprint as the S8 (same 5’8, 6’2 screen sizes).”

Making matters worse is the fact that this exchange is the top-voted comment in the thread, which could be an indication that people are already beginning to form negative opinions.

Samsung’s massive marketing budget and the S9 duo’s impressive cameras and performance will assure a certain level of success for the new phones. That said, earlier reports that Samsung’s smartphone market share is expected to decrease in 2018 could end up being accurate if Samsung can’t stir up interest among its most loyal customers, who tend to upgrade their smartphones every year.