You can beta test Android 16’s big redesign starting today

The keynote at Google I/O 2025 on Tuesday focused almost exclusively on AI, but as its event kicked off, Google was also starting to roll out a substantial new Android beta version featuring the colorful and extensive Material 3 Expressive redesign.

Today, Google released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, bringing some of the most highly anticipated Material 3 Expressive changes to select Pixel devices.

Material 3 Expressive is the biggest Android design update in years, adding new customization options, springier animations, updated dynamic color themes, Live Updates for apps, the ability to customize Quick Settings, and more to its mobile operating system. Google says Android 16 QPR1 features a few of these recently-revealed changes, like visual refreshes to notifications, quick settings, the lock screen, and the launcher.

According to Google, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is “suitable for general use,” but before you rush to install it, remember that it is still unfinished software.

Google took to Reddit on Tuesday to announce its rollout, revealing that the beta is available on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9a, and Pixel Tablet. If you have an eligible device, you can head to this page to enroll it and receive an over-the-air update to the latest beta.

“Today Android 16 Beta continues with the next round of Beta updates for our September Feature Drop release,” Google explained to interested Redditors. “These are known as Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) and delivered to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 (BP31.250502.008) includes new platform features, bug fixes, performance optimizations, and the May 2025 security patches.”

You can watch the video below to get a sneak peek of Material 3 Expressive: