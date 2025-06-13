We might have to wait until March 2026 for Siri’s AI upgrade

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple now plans to debut its AI-powered upgrade for Siri as part of iOS 26.4. Looking back at the previous two iOS generations, iOS 18.4 arrived on March 31, 2025, while iOS 17.4 rolled out on March 5, 2024. Therefore, we can safely assume iOS 26.4 will launch around March 2026.

Apple’s Siri upgrade is still MIA

Siri in iOS 17. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The new Siri experience was initially set to launch as part of iOS 18, but a well documented set of problems behind the scenes prevented that from ever happening. As a result, iPhone owners are still waiting for Siri to catch up with far more capable AI chatbots.

Apple revealed the “more personalized” Siri at WWDC 2024, but the launch of iOS 18 came and went last fall without any updates. Apple finally told John Gruber’s Daring Fireball in March 2025 that it was going to take the company “longer than we thought to deliver on these features,” but that it still expected to roll them out at some point in 2025.

That’s clearly no longer the case, as Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg “Joz” Joswiak sat down for an interview with Tom’s Guide at WWDC 2025 and confirmed that the company is now anticipating “rolling them out in the coming year.”

Bloomberg’s report not only corroborates the news, but provides a concrete timeline for when we can expect to see the Siri upgrade actually materialize.

What is the Siri upgrade all about?

In a press release last June, Apple referred to the upcoming Siri powered by Apple Intelligence as “more natural, more contextually relevant, and more personal.” The company told us that Siri would soon be able to follow along even when the user stumbles over their words, keep up with a conversation over multiple requests, and switch between text and voice.

“With Apple Intelligence, Siri will be able to take hundreds of new actions in and across Apple and third-party apps,” the company noted. “For example, a user could say, “Bring up that article about cicadas from my Reading List,” or “Send the photos from the barbecue on Saturday to Malia,” and Siri will take care of it.”

Instead, all we really got was a new design for Siri, which now shows up as a glowing light that wraps around the edge of the iPhone’s display. That will apparently continue to be Siri’s biggest improvement until the calendar flips to 2026.