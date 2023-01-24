Tweetbot developer launches Ivory, its new Mastodon app for the iPhone and iPad

Tweetbot might be dead, but Tapbots isn’t waiting around for the next thing.

Tapbots has officially launched Ivory, its new Mastodon client. At launch, Ivory is available for both the iPhone and iPad. The company says that the app, while widely available, is still being categorized as “early access,” meaning that it will currently be missing some features. An Ivory Mac app, for example, is currently missing and there is no timeline for when one might be coming.

Ivory is currently in Early Access, which means there are features missing and we are actively building them while you get to use the app. If you don’t like using software with missing features, we recommend you wait until we are out of Early Access and evaluate then. But you’ll be missing out on a lot of the fun!

While the company has already added “Inline post action buttons” and the ability to “Create content warning posts” to the app, there are a number of features not yet been added. Tapbots says that the following features are planning to be added next, “in no particular over.”

Edit Profile

Edit Posts

Create content warning posts

Read alt/description text for media

Improved hashtags (search, following)

Support for custom instance emoji

Improved notifications tab (options and better filtering)

Improved tab (navigation) bar

Suppress duplicate boosted posts

Ivory is available to download now from the iOS App Store. Keep in mind that the app is paid with a monthly subscription coming in at $1.99 per month and a yearly subscription coming in at $14.99 per year. If you want to try it out before buying, you’ll be able to get a one-week trial.

Ivory comes from Tapbots, the developer behind Tweetbot. After Twitter announced that it would shut down third-party Twitter clients, Tapbots announced that it was discontinuing Tweetbot almost immediately.

If you want to give Ivory a try, you can learn more about it and get to the App Store to download it through the company’s website.