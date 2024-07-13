These glitchy AI-generated videos are pure nightmare fuel, and I’m obsessed

We’ve seen a lot of promising advances in AI over the past couple of years. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has accomplished some pretty incredible things in terms of its basic capabilities. But we’ve also seen the downsides of AI, like a ton of cursed AI-generated videos. These videos are so cursed, in fact, that you’ll probably have a hard time looking away.

These videos have come from various sources, though I found them all through the r/aivideo subreddit, which has an enormous number of cursed videos just waiting to infect your life.

If you’ve ever sat down and wondered just how bad and how cursed AI-generated videos could be, then these videos are the answer you’ve been looking for. From people blending together as they dance to an AI-generated movie trailer that’s so bad it almost makes me want to watch the real thing, the nightmare fuel is pumping in at full throttle, and it likely isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

Another video shared on the subreddit also shows a gymnast doing various tricks. There’s just one problem—the person tends to just be made up of two legs and arms at any given time. It’s truly unsettling if I’m honest. Hopefully, OpenAI’s Sora is able to deliver the quality that the company keeps claiming it can—and not just more of this same nonsense.

You can, of course, see a ton of the other videos in the r/aivideo subreddit, along with some not-so-terrible videos. I’ve also embedded a good few of them above, so you can watch them right here in the article, in case you don’t feel like going down the cursed AI-generated video rabbit hole just yet.

Don’t worry. It’s like a black hole, and it’ll pull you in one day. Don’t believe me? Watch the T-1000 play with a smartphone and tell me you don’t want to see more.