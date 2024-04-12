These cheap AirPods rivals are great, but not everyone knows about them

JBL is a headphones brand that doesn’t get as much attention as it should. Some users think of JBL as the best-kept secret when it comes to wireless earphones, but we’re going to let the cat out of the bag. Amazon is running a big sale right now on JBL Bluetooth earbuds with discounts of up to 40% off. JBL earbuds already make excellent cheap AirPods alternatives. Now, during this sale, you’d have to be crazy not to at least consider them before you buy a new pair of AirPods.

The star of the show is the JBL Tune Flex Bluetooth earbuds model, which is on sale for just $59.95. According to Amazon, more than 10,000 people have bought these popular headphones in the past month alone. You can also get JBL Vibe Beam earbuds for just $44.95 if you want to spend as little as possible. Or, if you want over-ear JBL headphones instead, there are two popular models on sale.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are currently on sale for $189, which is within $9 of the lowest price ever for this updated model. There are also other AirPods deals available right now. But the cheapest AirPods you can get at the moment cost $89. That means none of those deals come close to being as affordable as JBL Bluetooth earbuds — especially while JBL buds are on sale with deep discounts.

Beginning with the most popular models, the JBL Tune Flex Bluetooth earbuds are on sale right now for $59.95, down from $100. And if you want to spend as little as possible, JBL Vibe Beam earbuds are down to $44.95, matching an all-time low.

These are among the most affordable noise cancelling earbuds you can get that still have good sound quality despite the low price tags.

They’re essentially the same earbuds, but they have one main difference. The Tune Flex model features active noise cancelling tech, while JBL’s Vibe Beam model does not. Both versions feature long battery life, sweat and water resistance, and solid sound quality.

Also, you’ll also find JBL Tune Buds on sale for $69.95 instead of $100. They’re very similar to the Tune Flex model, but they have two main differences. The first is a different form factor, as the Tune Buds model doesn’t have stems sticking out. And the second is the lack of a water-resistant charging case.

Many people prefer the pill shape of the Tune Buds model, but the Tune Flex had a better fit and felt more comfortable in my ear when I tested both earphones.

If you’re looking for over-ear or on-ear noise cancelling headphones instead of earbuds, there are two more deals that you definitely should check out.

JBL Tune 660NC headphones feature JBL’s “Pure Bass” technology, which people have been raving about for years. You also get fantastic battery life of up to 55 hours with ANC disabled, or up to 44 hours with noise cancelling turned on.

These popular on-ear headphones retail for $100, but they’re down to $79.95 on sale. That’s a 20% discount, and it matches the best price I’ve seen so far this year.

You can also upgrade to JBL Tune 760NC over-ear ANC headphones for $99.95 instead of $130.