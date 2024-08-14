Spotify can finally show subscription prices in its EU iPhone app after Apple relents

Following a yearslong legal battle against Apple, Spotify seems to be finally getting some fairness in promoting its music streaming platform. Starting today in Europe, the company can finally display promotional offers and pricing information for each subscription tier on the Spotify app.

According to an updated blog post, Spotify celebrates the progress it achieved after the European Commission discovered that Apple violated the EU’s antitrust laws and fined over $2 billion a year ago. With that, the platform is now opting for one of Apple’s in-house options for music streaming services in the EU, so it can finally display its pricing information on the Spotify app and more.

The Music Streaming Services Entitlement offers Apple’s in-app purchase system and the ability for developers to include a link to their website to inform users of other ways to purchase digital goods or services. Developers can also invite users to provide their email addresses to send them links or simply provide information about purchases available on the developer’s website without a link.

Spotify submitted a request, enabled the entitlement in Xcode, and used the required StoreKit APIs to do that.

The Music Streaming Services Entitlement option differs from the complicated new developer terms Apple outlined last week. That said, Spotify won’t be paying a Core Fee for downloads nor offering its app outside the App Store, even though the company still thinks Apple is demanding “illegal and predatory taxes.”

At the end of the day, it’s great that Spotify can finally display its subscription prices in its EU app. However, the company won’t likely drive more sales or have a subscription grow just because it can display this information. Still, it’s a win for both the music streaming platform and its users, who can have a better experience inside the app.

BGR will continue to monitor everything related to iPhone sideloading, the new App Store rules in the EU, and new antitrust cases against big techs.