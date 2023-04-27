Special iPadOS 17 version rumored for 14-inch iPad Pro, but I think it won’t happen

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The mysterious leaker who revealed the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island ahead of schedule has also offered a few rumors regarding the new iPhone 15 models and software updates. While we are yet to discover whether they have all the sources they claim to have, Twitter user analyst941 says Apple is preparing a special version of iPadOS 17 for a larger model of iPad Pro that could launch in 2024.

“I’ve heard there’s a special version of iPadOS 17 being developed specifically for larger iPad Pro/Ultra/Studio model(s). There’s a slight change that would give the 14.1″ model support for up to 2 6K displays at 60hz. This signals for a definite M3 Pro SoC in the flagship iPad,” says the leaker.

While users have been asking for a larger display iPad – and other reports corroborate that Apple planned to launch it – it’s not under the radar that the Cupertino firm will do that anytime soon. In addition, it’s also a most-wanted feature that Apple would give iPad Pro a special iPadOS 17 version, as the tablet is more capable than a standard iPad.

I’ve heard there’s a special version of iPadOS 17, being developed specifically for larger iPad Pro/Ultra/Studio model(s), there’s a slight change that would give the 14.1” model support for up to 2 6K displays at 60hz.



This signals for a definite M3 Pro SoC in the flagship iPad https://t.co/7FcOyaZFdv — 941 (@analyst941) April 27, 2023

That said, display analyst Ross Young, who has knowledge of panel productions in tech, says Apple is planning to transition from miniLED and LCD to OLED panels with the 2024 iPad Pro. In his analysis, the company is preparing 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays for future high-end Apple tablets.

With that in mind, we could only assume that if Apple plans a special version of iPadOS 17, it could be offered for some of the iPad Pro models already existing instead of just a larger version of the tablet – which won’t happen shortly.

Production costs, retail price, and consumer needs are among the reasons why Apple hasn’t given a larger iPad a shot yet. iPadOS 17 will be announced in a few weeks from now. While we won’t be able to know if the leaker is correct just yet, it doesn’t seem likely that Apple is working on an iPad Studio, iPad Ultra, or iPad Pro Max at the moment.