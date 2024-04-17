Sony WF-1000XM5 vs WF-1000XM4: Which ANC earbuds are best?

If you’ve ever tried Sony WF-1000XM4 or WF-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds, you know that they’re among the best earbuds that have ever existed. It’s incredible that Sony managed to pack the best sound quality and the best ANC tech into these compact little earphones. The best comes at a price, though, and Sony’s WF-1000XM4’s flagship earbuds are fairly expensive at $200 or $300, depending on which model you get.

Of course, the XM4 model is often a bit cheaper now that the next-generation WF-1000XM5 model has been released by Sony. And if you don’t mind getting renewed buds, you can pick up a pair of XM4s today for just $127.99. I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal because it’s the best price I’ve seen in a long time. Or, if you absolutely have to have the best of the best, the newer Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are in stock for $247.99, which is a big $50 discount.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 have a $60 discount that keeps coming and going, or you can get them refurbished at Best Buy if Amazon’s sale ends. As for Apple’s ever-popular entry-level AirPods, you can pick up a pair for just $89 on Amazon if you catch them in stock.

Still, Sony’s ANC earbuds are widely considered to be the best of the best. If you’re willing to spend a little more money, you really consider spending a bit more to get the upgrade.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Just like the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear ANC headphones that were released a year earlier, Sony WF-1000XM4 noise cancelling earbuds somehow managed to improve upon the previous-generation model that was already staggeringly good.

Anyone who knows anything about the headphones market knows that Sony’s wireless noise cancelling headphones are widely believed to be the best in the business. They combine class-leading active noise cancellation technology with phenomenal sound quality.

Sony outclasses all of its rivals, according to so many reviewers and consumers.

That was true with the previous-generation WF-1000XM3 in-ear headphones. And it’s also true with the newer Sony WF-1000XM4 and XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds. This big upgrade features key improvements in every important area.

Key improvements

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

WF-1000XM3 headphones were already impressive. With that in mind, it might be difficult for you to believe that Sony somehow managed to improve upon them. But we saw the same thing in 2020 with the company’s WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones upgrade.

Sony never ceases to amaze when it releases upgrades to its class-leading ANC headphones. Key WF-1000XM4 upgrades compared to the older WF-1000XM3 version include:

An all-new design that’s 10% smaller

Better sound quality with new custom 6mm drivers

New Sony Integrated Processor V1

DSEE Extreme engine

New voice control features

Wireless charging case

IPX4 water resistance

The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds have been hot sellers for months at Amazon. They retail for $278, but you can score a pair on sale for just $127.99 renewed now that the new model has been released.

Sony WF-1000XM5 are even better

Speaking of the new model, WF-1000XM5 earbuds do pack some impressive upgrades as well. You can pick up a pair for $247.99, which is $50 off Sony’s full retail price for the newest model. Since they’re the best in the business, they’re not discounted very often.

Compared to the XM4 earbuds, Sony’s new WF-1000XM5 features even better noise cancelling tech, as well as improved sound quality and dramatically improved Passive Isolation. But the biggest improvement is perhaps the design, since the newer XM5 earbuds are so much more compact than the older WF-1000XM4 model. They also have a more comfortable fit.

On the flip side, some people have complained that the newer XM5 ANC earbuds sound a bit more synthetic than the previous-generation model. To my ear, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 have fantastic sound quality. I do find that the bass is a bit fuller on the XM4 earbuds though, which makes sense since they’re much larger in size.

The one change I don’t like very much on the WF-1000XM5 model is the switch to glossy plastic. The matte finish of the XM4 earbuds looks much better to me, especially in black. Thankfully, my XM5 buds are silver.

Overall, most people agree that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds look, feel, and sound better than the older model. Still, the XM5 model might be a tough sell when you can get WF-1000XM4 earbuds for much less right now. At least the Sony WF-1000XM5 are on sale at up to $50 off the retail price, so that helps make up some of the difference.