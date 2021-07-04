Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 deal gives you $500 in instant savings

Samsung learned the hard way last year that its Galaxy S20 pricing structure was a major obstacle for buyers in search of a Galaxy flagship. Even with the instant discounts and pre-order deals, the cheapest Galaxy S20 version wasn’t that appealing. So Samsung modified its strategy this year, dropping the entry prices significantly. The Galaxy S21 started at $799.99, some $200 cheaper than its predecessor. Even then, buying the newest Galaxy S series isn’t a good idea. That’s because Android handsets lose value faster than their counterparts from Apple.

We expected Samsung and its retail partners to lower the Galaxy S21 price soon after launch. And it just so happens that Samsung is ready to offer buyers up to $500 in instant credit for buying the Galaxy S21 they’ve been pining over.

Launched in mid-January, the Galaxy S21 series is already “old” by Android standards. We’re in the second half of 2021 and Samsung is about to launch its new foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 should hit stores in late August, packing cheaper price tags than before. But all these phones will still pack the same high-end hardware. Whether you go for the cheapest Galaxy S21 or the most expensive Fold 3 option, you’ll still get the same high-end processor. The Snapdragon 888 powers many of this year’s high-end handsets. With that in mind, buying the Galaxy S21 this “late” in the game still makes sense.

Galaxy S21 price cut explained

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series, it offered three starting prices: $799 (Galaxy S21), $999 (Galaxy S21+), and $1,199 (Galaxy S21 Ultra). Samsung also threw up to $200 in Samsung credit that you could use towards other Galaxy accessories. On top of that, all preorders came with a free Galaxy SmartTag. That’s without considering any trade-in savings that could be bundled with the preorder promo or carrier deals.

Fast forward to early July, and Samsung has an even better Galaxy S21 deal for you that’s available across the entire S21 series. You can get up to $200 off instantly, or a $500 instant Samsung credit that can be used to purchase an eligible 4K or 8K TV. As with other offers, these perks do not include trade-in deals, so the discounts can be even more significant.

With the instant savings applied, the S21 series prices drop to $699.99, $799.99, and $999.99. Choosing either the S21+ or S21 Ultra will get you a $200 discount, while the cheaper Galaxy S21 nets you $100 in savings. These are the starting prices for the base storage options for each phone. But you might as well double the storage and still get a better deal than back in January.

Optional trade-in deals will get you up to $600 instant credit for a phone in good condition. Or up to $450 for a phone with a cracked screen. If you don’t want to trade your old phone for the new one, Samsung will throw in an additional $50 in free accessories. Either way, the Galaxy S21 price cut is significant.

The $500 TV credit deal

Rather than the instant savings on the Galaxy S21 phone, you might want the $500 credit towards a 4K or 8K TV. You have two options with this deal. Either purchase everything simultaneously from Samsung’s online store or wait for Samsung to send you the credit redemption details via email.

Buying both devices at the same time is the easiest option, as Samsung will apply the $500 discount instantly. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait up to 14 days for the credit details to hit your inbox.

Either way, you only have until July 24th to take advantage of Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 price cuts.

