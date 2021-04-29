If you were intrigued by the two Apple Watch models the company introduced last September, but you weren’t looking to buy either at full price, today is your lucky day. Apple has started selling refurbished units of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE on its website this week, starting at $259 for the refurbished SE.

Apple has been selling refurbished iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV units for years now, and the latest Apple Watch models are joining that list just seven months after launch. The cheapest refurbished model Apple offers is the 44mm Apple Watch SE with a Space Gray aluminum case and Black Sport Band for $259, which is $50 off of the retail price. Apple is also selling a refurbished 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model with the Gold aluminum case and a Pink Sand Sport Band for $339, which is $60 cheaper than retail. The savings cap out at $100.

Here are several of the refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE models currently being sold:

As with all refurbished Apple Watch units that the company sells itself, all the models listed above comes with one-year warranties, free delivery and returns, full functional testing, a thorough cleaning, the original version of watchOS or a more recent one, and a brand new box with all relevant cables and accessories. Also, if you want, you can add extend the warranty by signing up for AppleCare+, which starts at $69.

Furthermore, the supply of these refurbished devices is limited, and it can be hard to predict how quickly they will go out of stock or how often Apple will restock them. That said, there are plenty of sites where you can get a refurbished Apple Watch for even cheaper, but you won’t get all of the perks Apple offers.

