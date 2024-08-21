Now anyone can use Midjourney’s website to generate AI images

If you wanted to use the AI image generator Midjourney when it first launched, your only choice was to join a Discord server and interact with a bot. Late last year, the Midjourney team created a website for the service, but only for users who had already generated at least 10,000 images on Discord. Months later, the website is now open to everyone.

In a Discord message on Wednesday, Midjourney’s co-founder and CEO David Holz explained that anyone can visit Midjourney’s website, create an account, and begin making images. New users will even be able to create around 25 images for free.

If you want to know how to use the service before you waste all of your free images, Midjourney shared a video on X to help new users get started:

The Midjourney web experience is now open to everyone. We're also temporarily turning on free trials to let you check it out. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/rcmP0UD8PV — Midjourney (@midjourney) August 21, 2024

Though new users can sign up with a Google account or a Discord account, Holz recommends that current users stick with Discord to retain their image history. That said, once you log in with your Discord account, you can merge the two accounts from profile settings.

Once you log in, you can type prompts into the input field at the top of the page to have the AI generate images for you. I generated the image at the top of this page with the prompt: “a man sitting on a sunny hillside typing on his laptop.” Midjourney shows me that I have approximately 24 images left to generate as part of my free trial. Depending on how complicated the image is to generate, it could impact the total number of freebies I get.

After your free trial ends, you’ll have to pay to generate more images. Midjourney offers four plans, with the cheapest starting at $10 a month (or $96 a year).