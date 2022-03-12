New MacBook Air design with M2 processor is coming soon

The notion that Apple was neglecting the Mac has been absolutely demolished in recent years. Not only have we seen Apple shock the industry with its line of M1 processors, but we’ve also seen Apple introduce compelling new designs across the Mac line. From new MacBook Pros and iMacs to the recently unveiled Mac Studio, Apple’s Mac line is as exciting today as its ever been. And with Apple’s M2 on the horizon, things are about to get even more interesting.

Looking ahead, rumor has it that Apple will introduce an M2 processor later this year. The timeline tends to make sense given that Apple originally introduced its M1 processor back in November of 2020. And now that most of Apple’s Mac line has some sort of M1 variant, the stage is set for Apple’s M2 to make its debut.

When is Apple’s M2 coming out?

According to a recent report from 9to5Mac, the new M2 processor will arrive in late 2022. Specifically, the M2 will first ship with an updated 2022 MacBook Air and with a revamped 13-inch MacBook Pro.

“The M2 chip (internally known as “Staten”),” the report notes, “is based on the A15 chip. Although it has an eight-core CPU just like M1, M2 will bring a more powerful 10-core GPU.”

This specific roadmap adds up given that the M1 MacBook Air is nearly two years old at this point. Further, seeing as how the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are still relatively new, it makes sense Apple might release a budget 13-inch Macbook Pro with an M2 processor later on in the year.

Now before you get too excited, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently tweeted that Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air would still boast an M1 processor. Kuo has a steller, though not spotless, track record when it comes to Apple rumors, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:

1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q22

2. Processor: M1 chip

3. No mini-LED display

4. All-new form factor design

5. More color options — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 9, 2022

Apple’s brand new MacBook Air

Apple’s M2 processor aside, we can expect to see a brand new MacBook Air design this year. While I think the current design is great, Apple reportedly thinks it’s time for a change.

According to credible reports, the 2022 MacBook Air may do away with the wedge design entirely. The new design may be thinner overall and may also include MagSafe. Additionally, the new MacBook Air may feature a notch-based design similar to the brand new MacBook Pro models. And lastly, the upcoming MacBook Air may be available in a variety of different and new colors.

Kuo anticipates that mass production on Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air will begin as early as April or as late as September. If history is any indication, Apple will likely unveil its new MacBook Air lineup at a special Mac-themed event sometime in October or November.