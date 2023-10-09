Meta Quest 3 reviews: Better VR, passable mixed-reality, not enough apps

We’re one day away from the Quest 3 going on sale, so we might as well binge all of the reviews.

Tomorrow, Meta’s Quest 3 mixed reality headset will officially go on sale in stores. Preorders for the headset have been live for over a week already, so those who preordered will also start to see their new headset show up on their doorstep or become available for pickup from their local third-party retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and more.

The Quest 3 comes in a new design that features a 40% slimmer optic profile and, while it is slightly heavier than the previous generation, is supposed to still be more comfortable to wear due to its better weight distribution. The headset features a display of 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, a bump compared to the Quest 2’s resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels. It also packs new built-in speakers, which Meta says represents a “30% leap in visual resolution and 40% louder audio range than Quest 2.”

The Quest 3 comes packed with the second generation of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 processor, which the company says is twice as performant as the second-generation headset which uses the first-gen XR2. It is expected to achieve between two to three hours of battery life, features removable batteries in the redesigned controllers, and can also pair with the company’s new optional charging dock. Of course, the new headset is also capable of full-color passthrough mixed-reality, a difference compared to the previous generation’s basic black-and-white passthrough support.

Today, it seems that the review embargo has dropped and outlets and influencers are posting their reviews of the new headset. I’ve looked around and assembled all of the reviews I could find so far and posted them below. If you’re still making a decision on whether or not to buy the new headset, this is your chance to dig in:

The Meta Quest 3 will launch on October 10th and start at $499 for the 128GB configuration (a 512GB configuration will also be available for $649). A preorder will also net you a copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 when it launches on December 15th and those who choose the 512GB configuration will also get six months of Meta Quest+.