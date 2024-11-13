Click to Skip Ad
Make sure you aren’t using any of the most common passwords of 2024

Published Nov 13th, 2024 5:29PM EST
Nearly 10 billion passwords have been leaked online.
Image: Sean Gladwell/Getty Images

For the sixth year in a row, NordPass has shared its list of the 200 most common passwords in the world. These are easy-to-guess passwords that millions of netizens continue to use despite the fact that they can be cracked in seconds. Even more disappointing is that the top of the list looks so familiar—will we never learn how to protect ourselves online?

This year, NordPass teamed up with the threat exposure management platform NordStellar to review and analyze a 2.5TB database extracted from publicly available sources. The database included passwords stolen by malware and doled out in data leaks. Using the email addresses that leaked alongside the credentials, the team was also able to separate personal passwords from corporate passwords by checking the domain name.

In 2024, the most common password in the world is “123456,” once again. That’s the fifth time the same password has been at the top of the list in the six years NordPass has done this. That password takes less than a second to crack, as do many of the most common passwords of the year, which include some truly ridiculous choices, such as “123456789,” “qwerty123,” “111111,” “secret,” “abc123,” “iloveyou,” and, of course, “password.”

This is the first time NordPass has included a list of the most common corporate passwords as well. If you thought employees choose better passwords while using corporate accounts, you’d be sorely mistaken. The top 25 most common corporate passwords are nearly identical to their list of personal passwords, and “123456” tops the list once more.

In case you’re curious, here’s the list of the top 25 most common passwords of 2024:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. 12345678
  4. password
  5. qwerty123
  6. qwerty1
  7. 111111
  8. 12345
  9. secret
  10. 123123
  11. 1234567890
  12. 1234567
  13. 000000
  14. qwerty
  15. abc123
  16. password1
  17. iloveyou
  18. 11111111
  19. dragon
  20. monkey
  21. 123123123
  22. 123321
  23. qwertyuiop
  24. 00000000
  25. Password

“After analyzing 6 years’ worth of data, we can say there hasn’t been much improvement in people’s password habits,” NordPass notes. “So, despite many organizations’ efforts to spread awareness, the problem is still as prevalent as ever.”

While there’s no point in using passwords you will never remember, you don’t have to put much effort in to do better than the options on this list. Switching to passkeys is a great long-term goal, but in the meantime, be sure none of your passwords are on this list.

