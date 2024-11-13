Make sure you aren’t using any of the most common passwords of 2024

For the sixth year in a row, NordPass has shared its list of the 200 most common passwords in the world. These are easy-to-guess passwords that millions of netizens continue to use despite the fact that they can be cracked in seconds. Even more disappointing is that the top of the list looks so familiar—will we never learn how to protect ourselves online?

This year, NordPass teamed up with the threat exposure management platform NordStellar to review and analyze a 2.5TB database extracted from publicly available sources. The database included passwords stolen by malware and doled out in data leaks. Using the email addresses that leaked alongside the credentials, the team was also able to separate personal passwords from corporate passwords by checking the domain name.

In 2024, the most common password in the world is “123456,” once again. That’s the fifth time the same password has been at the top of the list in the six years NordPass has done this. That password takes less than a second to crack, as do many of the most common passwords of the year, which include some truly ridiculous choices, such as “123456789,” “qwerty123,” “111111,” “secret,” “abc123,” “iloveyou,” and, of course, “password.”

This is the first time NordPass has included a list of the most common corporate passwords as well. If you thought employees choose better passwords while using corporate accounts, you’d be sorely mistaken. The top 25 most common corporate passwords are nearly identical to their list of personal passwords, and “123456” tops the list once more.

In case you’re curious, here’s the list of the top 25 most common passwords of 2024:

123456 123456789 12345678 password qwerty123 qwerty1 111111 12345 secret 123123 1234567890 1234567 000000 qwerty abc123 password1 iloveyou 11111111 dragon monkey 123123123 123321 qwertyuiop 00000000 Password

“After analyzing 6 years’ worth of data, we can say there hasn’t been much improvement in people’s password habits,” NordPass notes. “So, despite many organizations’ efforts to spread awareness, the problem is still as prevalent as ever.”

While there’s no point in using passwords you will never remember, you don’t have to put much effort in to do better than the options on this list. Switching to passkeys is a great long-term goal, but in the meantime, be sure none of your passwords are on this list.