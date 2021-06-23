This new accessory adds wireless charging to almost any laptop

Most flagship smartphones support wireless charging since it’s a feature we’ve started to take for granted. We expect these high-end devices to support wireless charging for the convenience it brings. It’s just so much easier to place the phone on a wireless charger when you’re not using it, as opposed to fumbling with cables and connectors. That’s a great way to ensure the device has a decent charge when you’re about the leave the home. It’s also a great way to recharge phones overnight.

Lenovo thinks it can bring a similar convenience to laptop battery charging. Ahead of MWC 2021, the company announced a slew of accessories under its newly launched Go brand that includes a surprising wireless charging kit that can transform any laptop computer into a device that can recharge wirelessly.

As is the case with smartphones and headphones that use wireless charging, the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit delivers the kind of wireless charging experience that requires a mat. The laptop and the charging mat need to be in contact at all times. This isn’t the long-distance, across-the-room wireless charging tech we’ve been dreaming of, though Lenovo’s Motorola brand is already working on that sort of tech as well.

The Wireless Charging Kit is made of two components, one of which can be seen in the second row of Lenovo Go accessories above. It’s positioned as the first device in the second row, right under the power banks. A charging mat is placed on the desk and it will need to be plugged into the wall for power. A second component will attach to the bottom of the laptop and connect to one of its USB-C ports. The resulting contraption will provide wireless charging at 65W, which should be enough to recharge most 13-inch and 14-inch laptops.

It won’t look great from the sound of it, considering that you have to add an accessory to the bottom of your laptop, but it could add some convenience to your routine and let you “forget” your charger at home from now on. Powered by technology from Energysquare, the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit will be released in October with a $139.99 price tag.

Lenovo also announced a bunch of additional Go accessories on Wednesday, aside from the wireless charging kit for laptops. Some of them seen in the image above. The list includes a new power bank for mobile devices, three different pairs of headphones, a few mice, an ergonomic keyboard, and a tech organizer that can accommodate several of the accessories you might need while you’re on the go. Check out this link for the full rundown of Lenovo Go accessories, complete with pricing and release dates.

Separately, Lenovo announced new laptops that can benefit from the wireless charging kit above, including new IdeaPad Chromebooks, the fourth-gen ThinkPad X1 Extreme flagship notebook, and the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkPad L13 Gen 2.

