Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Apps & Software

It looks like Apple found a smart new way to use AI in the App Store

By
Published Oct 30th, 2024 10:16AM EDT
2023 App Store Award Winners
Image: Apple Inc.

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple plans to add AI-powered app review summarization to the App Store. According to an unlisted article seen by 9to5Mac, the company wants to show a summary of users’ app reviews before they download a new app.

The Apple blog says there’s no clear example of what these App Store summaries could look like. However, they will possibly be made by Apple rather than using local processing. This upcoming feature will help users understand the most usual feedback about an app, whether it’s worth buying/downloading or not.

Developers will also be able to report if they consider a summary “inaccurate.” Here’s how Apple explains this feature:

“An app may have a summary that highlights the most common customer feedback and sentiment in user reviews about the app. The summaries are refreshed as new reviews are added. Summaries are available in select countries and regions and for apps with enough reviews to provide a summary. They appear on the app’s product page. If the summary is inaccurate or has another issue, you can report a problem.”

At the moment, it seems Apple is planning a slow rollout of this feature. If it’s related to Apple Intelligence in some way, that means the US App Store will be the first to get the App Store summaries, followed by other English-speaking countries.

This new feature could be part of Apple’s ideas to prevent users from downloading fraudulent apps. Over the years, BGR reported on several copycat and fraudulent apps trying to deceive users and even passing Apple’s App Store review process. If a summary suggests that an app doesn’t work as intended, it might help users steer clear of it.

9to5Mac says a launch is expected soon, as this feature can already be found in the App Store API. We’ll let you know once Apple makes this new feature official.

Don’t Miss: Apple prevented $2 billion worth of fraud on the App Store in 2022

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News