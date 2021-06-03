Click to Skip Ad
iPhone 13 leaks may reveal three new colors Apple will add this year

June 3rd, 2021 at 9:04 AM
iPhone 13 Release

Apple in recent years has thankfully shown more of a willingness to experiment with varying iPhone colors. Suffice it to say, the days when you could only choose between a white or black iPhone model are mercifully nothing but a memory at this point.

What’s more, Apple these days seems keen on experimenting with new color options each and every year. As a prime example, the Midnight Green iPhone model that Apple debuted with the iPhone 11 Pro was quickly scrapped for a Pacific Blue model with the arrival of the iPhone 12 Pro.

In light of this, it’s only natural to speculate as to what type of color options we’ll see Apple bestow upon its iPhone 13 lineup. And though nothing is set in stone just yet, a recent rumor claims that Apple with the iPhone 13 will introduce a Rose Pink color.

Notably, the Rose Pink color seems to come from the same portion of the color palette as the purple iPhone 12 Apple introduced this past April. Incidentally, the rumored Rose Pink iPhone model may not be released in September and may only arrive in stores sometime in December.

As for other iPhone 13 colors, we’ve seen reports pointing to a darker Space Gray option along with an iPhone with a brand new orange hue. Orange on the Pro models might seem unlikely, but stranger things have certainly happened.

On a related note, we’ve also seen rumors which claim that two of Apple’s iPhone 13 models will boast a texturized matte back in the shade of black. Not only will this provide a distinctive look, but it should also make the devices grippier.

“The matte back is getting refined,” EverythingApplePro reported earlier this year. “So in the 2021 iPhones, I’m sure Max is referring to the Pro models, they’ll have a slightly more grippy texturized back. He says they’ll be slightly more comfortable and he assumes it’ll be like a soft matte, like on the Pixel series.”

Aside from new color options, the iPhone 13 will reportedly include an Always-On Display, similar in nature to what is already available on the Apple Watch. As one might expect, the Always-On Display will be somewhat limited to the extent that it will only show users the time, battery percentage remaining, and incoming notifications.

Max Weinbach, who has a solid track record with respect to Apple rumors, said the following a few months back:

Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned down lockscreen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporarily.

Other rumored iPhone 13 features include Portrait mode for video recording, a 120Hz ProMotion display, a smaller notch, and more advanced camera functionality.

The entirety of Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will likely be available in stores by late September.

