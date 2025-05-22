io’s first AI product said to feature an ‘elegant’ iPod Shuffle-inspired design

What will be Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s first AI product under the new io company? That’s the question everybody’s asking after the two tech titans announced OpenAI would buy LoveFrom while also creating a third company called io.

After a nine-minute video gave us a few hints about what io’s first AI product might be, top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo shared some insights into its development. For instance, Altman and Ive said they aim for a 2026 announcement. Ming-Chi Kuo, though, doesn’t expect the device to ship before 2027, when mass production is set to begin.

Interestingly, io’s first AI product won’t be assembled or shipped in China. To reduce geopolitical risks, Vietnam is currently the likely assembly location for this highly anticipated product.

Beyond that, the first io AI product will take inspiration from one of Apple’s iPod Shuffle models (the square one without a screen). According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the “current prototype is slightly larger than the AI Pin, with a form factor as compact and elegant as an iPod Shuffle. The design and specifications may change before mass production.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Humane AI Pin. Image source: Humane

From Kuo’s analysis, it seems this device could resemble Friends, an AI companion announced a few months ago. The analyst says, “One of the intended use cases is wearing the device around the neck.” With cameras and microphones for environmental detection, it won’t feature a display. That said, a first iteration will connect to smartphones and PCs, using their computing and display capabilities.

The analyst writes: “One of OpenAI’s motives for announcing its collaboration with Jony Ive now is likely to shift market focus from recent Google I/O. Google’s ecosystem and AI integration, showcased in the I/O keynotes, pose a challenge that OpenAI currently struggles to address. As a result, OpenAI is leveraging a new narrative to redirect attention. That said, AI integrated into real-world applications, often termed ‘physical AI,’ is widely recognized as the next critical trend. While the Jony Ive-OpenAI partnership’s success remains uncertain, it aligns with this trend.”

Below, you can learn more about Altman and Ive’s partnership and what we know about io’s first AI product.