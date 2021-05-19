Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Best Meat Thermometer 2021
    09:31 Deals

    The gadget that helps you cook perfect steak is $33 at Amazon, a new all-time low
  2. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
    14:41 Deals

    Secret Amazon sale on Sony noise cancelling headphones saves you $110
  3. Best Amazon Deals Today
    08:29 Deals

    Get Prime Day prices now with these 10 Prime-only deals on Amazon
  4. Best Memory Foam Mattress
    12:06 Deals

    Amazon has a best-selling memory foam mattress with 70,000 5-star ratings for $107
  5. Amazon Deals
    10:02 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $5 Echo Dot, $40 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, $8 wireless charger, $6 Kasa smart plugs, SanDisk microSD cards, more
Tech

Apple just revealed the first iOS 15 features coming this fall

May 19th, 2021 at 2:10 PM
By
iOS 15 features

Apple rarely discusses anything that it’s working on until it’s ready to announce a release date, but on Wednesday, the company surprised all of us by sharing a collection of features that are presumably coming to the iPhone and iPad in iOS 15. With WWDC 2021 just a few weeks away, it won’t be long until Apple rolls out the red carpet for its next major mobile software update, but a new press release gives us a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Specifically, the features Apple announced in its press release are “designed for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities.” Apple wants more people to be able to use all its products comfortably, and these new features should help the company achieve that goal.

Today's Top Deal This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

First on the list is AssistiveTouch for watchOS, which will allow Apple Watch owners with upper body limb differences to use the device more easily without ever having to actually touch it. With the built-in motion sensors, optical heart rate sensor, and machine learning, Apple Watch can detect subtle movements, allowing users to navigate watchOS with hand gestures.

Apple is also bringing support for third-party eye-tracking devices to iPad, allowing users to control the tablet with nothing but their eyes. Once the update drops, compatible MFi devices will track where a user is looking on the screen and the pointer will then follow their gaze. Extended eye contact on a specific area of the screen will allow users to perform an action.

VoiceOver, Apple’s screen reading tool, is getting an upgrade later this year as well. The tool can now provide even more details about an image on the screen, including people, text, table data, and other objects. It can even describe a person or object’s position in the image. Also, Apple is adding support for new bi-directional hearing aids to its MFi hearing devices program. Plus, support for recognizing audiograms is coming to Headphone Accommodations.

Apple-New-Memoji
New Memoji coming to iOS in 2021. Image source: Apple

Other upcoming features for iOS and iPadOS include calming background sounds in support of neurodiverse users, mouth sounds for actions in Switch Control, the ability to customize display and text size settings for individual apps, and new Memoji customizations to better represent users with oxygen tubes, cochlear implants, and a soft helmet for headwear.

Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, Sarah Herrlinger, had this to say:

At Apple, we’ve long felt that the world’s best technology should respond to everyone’s needs, and our teams work relentlessly to build accessibility into everything we make. With these new features, we’re pushing the boundaries of innovation with next-generation technologies that bring the fun and function of Apple technology to even more people — and we can’t wait to share them with our users.

Apple didn’t actually mention iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, but said that all of these features will be available “later this year.” Apple is expected to launch iOS 15 alongside the iPhone 13 in September.

Today's Top Deal Amazon has real diamond stud earrings for under $60 - and the reviews are off the charts! Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information