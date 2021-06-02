Click to Skip Ad
Tech

Apple rolls out iOS 14.7 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 2 to developers

June 2nd, 2021 at 1:16 PM
By
iOS 14.7 beta 2

Two weeks after the first iOS 14.7 beta rolled out, Apple has begun seeding iOS 14.7 beta 2 to developers. The public release of iOS 14.6 actually followed the first iOS 14.7 beta by five days, and since its release, iPhone owners have been reporting increased battery drain. It’s still not sure what all iOS 14.7 will bring to the table, but hopefully it will include a fix for this issue.

Providing Apple sticks with its biweekly schedule, this will likely be the final beta release before WWDC 2021, which starts next week on Monday, June 7th. We expect to get an early look at iOS 15 during the keynote address, and it should be another big step forward for the software.

Apple’s second iOS 14.7 beta is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 14.7 beta 2. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together the full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

