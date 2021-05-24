iOS 14.6 now available with Apple Card Family and Podcasts Subscriptions

After two release candidates and more than half a dozen beta releases, iOS 14.6 is finally available to the general public. This isn’t quite as big an update as iOS 14.5, but it’s still substantial, and there are several new features that iPhone and iPad users will be excited to check out.
iOS 14.6 brings new features to Apple Music, including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio. These features are free for Apple Music subscribers, so you won’t have to do anything to gain access to them once you update to iOS 14.6. Additionally, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions make their debut in the update, and you can now use an email address as a contact method for Lost Mode instead of a phone number in the Find My app for your AirTag.
If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.6 or iPadOS 14.6, we put together a full list below with every compatible device. If your device is there, you’re good to go:
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
Installing a new update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is an incredibly simple process. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you prefer, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update so that you don’t risk losing any of your data during the procedure.
Here are the complete release notes from Apple for the iOS 14.6 update:
AirTag and Find My
- Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
- AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device
Accessibility
- Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch
- Reminders may appear as blank lines
- Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
- Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
- iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup