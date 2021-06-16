Some brand new M1 iMacs are shipping with crooked displays

Apple last April unveiled its biggest iMac update in years. Aside from featuring the company’s brand new M1 processor, the new entry-level iMac boasts a larger 24-inch display, 2x faster GPU performance, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, better speakers, and of course, a variety of color options. On top of it all, the new iMac form factor has a much smaller footprint than its predecessor, with Apple noting that the overall volume of the new iMac is 50% smaller compared to the old 21.5-inch model.

Apple doesn’t update the iMac all that often, and even processor upgrades can be few and far in between at times. That said, there’s no denying that the new M1 iMacs represent the most compelling upgrade option we’ve seen on the iMac line in a really long time. Unfortunately, though, a small number of consumers who were quick to buy Apple’s new M1 iMac noticed that the stand on their new machine is mounted in a crooked manner. The end result is a display that isn’t as level as it should be.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just sold out — now they're back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The issue was first brought to light by the iPhonedo YouTube account over the weekend. As you can see in the video below, the left side of iPhonedo’s iMac is about 7.6 cm off the ground while the right side of the display is 8 cm off the ground. And while some users might not even notice, it’s certainly something you can’t ignore once you see it, if you happen to have an impacted unit of course.

Since then, a small number of similar complaints have started populating Apple message boards and the comment sections on websites like Reddit. While some users said that they only noticed a difference when they decided to measure it, other users have crooked displays that are far more apparent.

One comment on Reddit notes:

Checked mine after watching this and it’s also crooked. Not to the degree of his, but not completely level either. I’m outside of my return window and I can’t take the time hit of not having a machine to work on for a month. It’s super disappointing that Apple of all companies is shipping units with such a basic oversight. There’s 7 screws fixing the screen to the stand in what seemed like a case of over-engineering, but apparently not.

The working theory as to why some units are crooked is that when users opt to max out their machines, the Apple technicians don’t always reassemble the stand as accurately as it’s done when the machine comes off the production line.

If you recently purchased a brand new M1 iMac and are worried it may not be 100% level, you should measure it immediately in case you want to return it. Recall, iMac owners have 14 days from the date of receipt to return their item no questions asked. It remains to be seen if Apple will honor refunds or exchanges after the 14-day period for impacted units.

Today's Top Deal

Add hands-free Alexa to your car for $14.99 instead of $50 with this crazy early Prime Day deal! Price: $14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission