How to use Android’s new earthquake alerts tool

Google on Tuesday announced the expansion of the Android Earthquake Alert System to 50 US states and 6 US territories. The safety feature will send you a notification seconds before you even feel the tremors that come with significant seismic activities. Those extra few seconds could mean the difference between life and death, as the alerts should heopfully give you enough time to take cover and wait for the earthquake to stop.

The good news about the new Android feature, which is already available in 97 other countries, is that you won’t have to do anything to activate it.

The Android Earthquake Alert System is relatively simple. It uses the phone’s accelerometer to detect vibrations characteristic of earthquakes. If the phone detects an earthquake, it will deliver two warning alerts to your phone automatically.

The earthquake alerts that might show up on Android phones in the US. Image source: Google

The “Be Aware” alert will tell you that weak or light shaking might happen in your region. Heed these warnings, because something more significant could follow.

The “Take Action” alert is the more critical one. It will tell you that moderate to extreme shaking is expected where you are. You’ll get a prompt to take shelter and protect yourself while you wait for the earthquake to end. The second notification will also offer a button that lets you access tips for what to do after an earthquake.

Until Tuesday, Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts were available in California, Oregon, and Washington. In 2020, Google partnered with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), and the ShakeAlert system to bring those notifications to the three states.

The notifications in these regions rely on traditional seismometers to detect earthquakes. That’s understandable, considering these US regions are the most likely to experience earthquakes.

The Android Earthquake Alerts system in the US. Image source: Google

Tuesday’s announcement brings Android phones and their accelerometers into the fold. These will be used to detect vibrations in all the other states where the USGS ShakeAlert system isn’t available.

Google says it has worked “with renowned seismologists like Dr. Lucy Jones, dedicated academic researchers like Dr. Jeannette Sutton, and disaster response organizations like the Global Disaster Preparedness Center (GDPC) to inform and improve Android Earthquake Alerts.” Here’s a comment from Dr. Jones on the new Android feature:

Knowledge is power, and more information enables better decisions and a more effective response during an earthquake. The Android Earthquake Alerts System brings useful alerts to millions of people that can help them take more immediate action to protect themselves and their loved ones during earthquakes. This nationwide expansion of the system is a significant step forward, ensuring that people across the US can benefit from potentially life-saving alerts. I look forward to seeing the system expand to other areas around the world.

You won’t have to do anything to get the new safety alert working on your Android phone. Google will roll it out to all Android users in the US in the coming weeks.