How Apple plans to make the next iPad Pro even more impressive

The M4 iPad Pro is one of the best products Apple has developed in recent years. The ultra-thin design combined with the M4 chip, a nano-texture option, and a revamped Magic Keyboard makes this tablet one of the best pieces of hardware on the market.

With rumors about Apple planning to release an M5 version as soon this year, it seems one of the new features could be even thinner bezels. According to The Elec, LG Innotek could be responsible for providing Apple its chip-on-film (CoF) for iPad OLED panels.

The publication says Apple is expected to either reject or approve this new panel in June. So far, Apple has exclusively used a display driver IC (DDI) supplied by Samsung System LSI. This new technology could help to shrink the visible bezels on Apple’s best iPad, making it even more compelling for new buyers.

While I don’t think this will be enough to make M4 iPad Pro users upgrade, other rumors reveal that the company wants to add a landscape-oriented Apple logo and its own 5G modem by 2027. In a few years, Apple also wants to update the OLED panel. So far, reports say Apple will be using 8th-generation OLED technology for 2026 MacBook Pro models. The current iPad uses 6th-gen tech, which could later expand to the iPad.

iPadOS 26 bridges the gap between the past and future of the iPad Pro

Image source: Apple Inc.

This rumor indicates that Apple wants to keep improving its state-of-the-art product, even though the M4 iPad Pro is still a compelling upgrade for any tablet user.

While the M5 chip will only make this product better, the company is finally taking on the biggest issue with the iPad Pro: iPadOS. The recently-announced iPadOS 26 adds Mac-like menus, a new windowing system, and improved Files and Preview apps.

These changes alone are enough to make the iPad look more like a Mac, while still being a touchscreen-first device. That said, users will finally be able to take advantage of the iPad’s best capabilities with the features this upcoming software update unlocks.