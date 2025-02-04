Grubhub user data compromised in major security breach

Popular food delivery company Grubhub announced it suffered a security breach involving a “third-party actor,” which gave “unauthorized access to certain user contact information.” The company announced this issue in a press release after it partnered with leading forensic experts and believes the incident has been fully contained.

Grubhub explains that it detected “unusual activity within our environment traced to a third-party service provider for our Support Team. Upon discovery, we promptly launched an investigation, identifying unauthorized access to an account associated with this provider. We immediately terminated the account’s access and removed the service provider from our systems altogether.”

According to Grubhub, this security breach gave access to the following data:

Names, email addresses, and phone numbers

Partial payment card information for a subset of campus diners (card type and last four digits of the card number)

The hacker also accessed hashed passwords for certain legacy systems. While they haven’t accessed any codes associated with Grubhub Marketplace accounts, the company encourages users to use unique passwords to minimize risk. This means that if they use the same password for different accounts, they should definitely change their codes.

Still, Grubhub says that the majority of user’s data hasn’t been accessed, which includes:

Grubhub Marketplace customer passwords

Merchant login information

Full payment card numbers

Bank account details

Social Security or driver’s license numbers

Finally, the company states to avoid further security breaches, it’s implementing new measures:

Engaged Forensic Experts: Partnered with a third-party cybersecurity firm for a comprehensive investigation.

Partnered with a third-party cybersecurity firm for a comprehensive investigation. Strengthened Credential Security: Rotated all relevant passwords to prevent potential unauthorized access.

Rotated all relevant passwords to prevent potential unauthorized access. Enhanced Monitoring: Deployed additional anomaly detection mechanisms across internal services.

BGR will let you know as we learn more about Grubhub’s security breach and whether it could have a broader impact on its users.