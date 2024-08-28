Google’s custom Gemini AI chatbots are now live

First previewed at Google I/O, Google is releasing its long-expected custom Gems feature today. With that, you can create your own personal AI expert on any topic you want.

According to Google, Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers can start creating and chatting with Gems over the coming days. They can be customized to be experts on topics or refined toward specific goals.

After giving it a name and instructions, users can start talking with them so people can take advantage of brainstorming ideas and more. Google says these Gems remember detailed instructions to help you save time on tedious, repetitive, or difficult tasks.

Some of the premade Google Gemini Gems available are:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Learning coach helps you break down complex topics, making them easier to understand.

helps you break down complex topics, making them easier to understand. Brainstormer gives you easy inspiration — from fresh ideas for a themed party to the perfect gift for an upcoming birthday.

gives you easy inspiration — from fresh ideas for a themed party to the perfect gift for an upcoming birthday. Career guide unlocks your career potential with detailed plans to refine your skills and achieve your career goals.

unlocks your career potential with detailed plans to refine your skills and achieve your career goals. Writing editor can elevate your writing through clear, constructive feedback on everything from grammar to structure.

can elevate your writing through clear, constructive feedback on everything from grammar to structure. Coding partner levels up your coding skills and can help you build projects and learn as you go.

Besides that, Google is also upgrading its creative image generation capabilities with Imagem 3. It’s a “new standard for image quality, generating images with just a few words” that can also be offered in different styles.

Image source: Google

Over the coming days, Google will roll out the generation of images of people, with an early access version starting in English for those on Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise.

Google warns: “With Imagen 3, we’ve made significant progress in providing a better user experience when generating images of people. We don’t support the generation of photorealistic, identifiable individuals, depictions of minors, or excessively gory, violent, or sexual scenes (…) We’ll gradually roll this out, aiming to bring it to more users and languages soon.”

Google Gemini’s Gems and Imagem 3 are available on desktop and mobile devices in more than 150 countries in most languages.