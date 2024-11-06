Click to Skip Ad
Google’s accidental leak reveals next-level AI that can surf the web for you

Published Nov 6th, 2024 9:43AM EST
Google accidentally leaked its new take on AI, Jarvis. This AI companion is a Google Chrome extension that can surf the web for you. This is not the first time we have heard about Javis AI. However, now we know it’s true.

Last week, The Information reported that Google was working on an AI model that can “take over” your Chrome browser, performing tasks on your behalf like booking a flight or purchasing a product. At that time, BGR‘s Andy Meek wrote that Google’s AI companion sounded creepy, as he raised concerns about Google’s capabilities to make good choices with its artificial intelligence products.

Google Search, as we all know, is hopelessly broken. Emails that I actually need are randomly routed to Gmail’s spam folder more than ever. There’s ridiculous and easily catchable spam all over Google Maps. Its AI overviews must always be double-checked, thanks to their being rife with inaccuracies.

It’s all because Google is so obsessed with AI and with error- and garbage-filled automation, that the company once universally regarded as an “organizer of the world’s information” is fine with doing whatever it takes to keep from being seen as falling behind in the AI revolution.

This week, The Information offered a new report about Jarvis confirming the AI that can surf the web for you actually exists. According to the report, Google accidentally posted an internal preview of the product on the Chrome extension store.

Listed as a “helpful companion that surfs the web with you,” the AI agent was quickly removed from the store. Still, some Chrome users were able to download it. Unfortunately, they couldn’t use it, as the program required specific access permissions since it was a prototype.

The publication says Google plans to officially unveil Jarvis in December. So, even though the company leaked it ahead of time, users will soon have a chance to use this new way of browsing the web.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

