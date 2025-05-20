Google wants AI Mode to be the only way you search

Google knows its main Search business needs to evolve. Apple’s top executive recently said it saw searches on Google declining for the first time in 22 years (though Google disputes this claim). The company is facing real competition for the first time in years, as more people turn to AI tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and others for their searches.

With that in mind, Google announced AI Mode in Search. This end-to-end AI experience is rolling out in the US. It’s described as the company’s “most powerful AI search, with more advanced reasoning and multimodality, and the ability to go deeper through follow-up questions and helpful links to the web.”

AI Mode uses a query fan-out technique that breaks down a question into subtopics while simultaneously issuing multiple queries on the user’s behalf. Google says this allows Search to dig deeper into the web than traditional searches, delivering “hyper-relevant content that matches your question.”

This new AI Mode will first enhance Gemini’s capabilities. Over time, Google will bring other features into the core Search experience through AI Overviews. A custom version of Gemini 2.5 will be available in Search for both AI Mode and AI Overviews in the US.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With AI Mode, Google Search will start offering the following features:

Deep Search: Get an expert-level, fully-cited report in just minutes for even the toughest questions.

Get an expert-level, fully-cited report in just minutes for even the toughest questions. Live Capabilities in Search: With Search Live, you can have a real-time back-and-forth conversation using your camera.

With Search Live, you can have a real-time back-and-forth conversation using your camera. Agentic capabilities: Helps you find and buy things, like “two affordable tickets for this Saturday’s Reds game in the lower level.”

Helps you find and buy things, like “two affordable tickets for this Saturday’s Reds game in the lower level.” AI Shopping partner: Google AI Mode for shopping uses artificial intelligence to show how you’d look in an internet outfit, tracks the price, and helps you buy it when it fits your criteria.

Personal Content: Google will improve how it provides personalized suggestions based on your search history.

Google will improve how it provides personalized suggestions based on your search history. Custom Charts & Graphs: AI Mode can analyze complex datasets and generate visuals tailored to your query.

BGR will keep you updated on the latest Google I/O features as they’re announced and rolled out to users.