Google Maps bug is deleting timelines, and there might not be a fix

If you’ve been having trouble loading your Google Maps Timeline, you’re not alone. As spotted by 9to5Google last week, some Google Maps users are unable to find their Timeline, which is a feature that tracks trips, routes, and places visited by using Location History. You can opt to turn the feature on or off, but even those who have been using the feature for years are discovering that every date they check shows the following message: “No visits for this day.”

It’s unclear what caused the issue, but some users are now missing years of Timeline data with no option to restore it. One user notes that the only option the app offers for the latest backup is to delete it. Some users were able to change a few settings to restore their backups, but others say their last usable backup has already been overwritten by an empty one.

Even worse, it’s unclear if Google can help those who have lost their data. Here’s the response one affected Google Maps user received from Google Support:

Based on our current design, when transitioning to the new Timeline version, the system migrates data according to predetermined retention policies. Although disabling auto-delete is intended to preserve your data indefinitely, some users have reported that historical data was not retained as expected. Unfortunately, once Timeline data is deleted as part of this migration process, it cannot be recovered through our current tools. We are aware that other users have experienced similar issues, and your feedback is invaluable. I have escalated your case to our product team for further review. At this time, there is no confirmed solution to restore the missing data. However, please rest assured that any updates or changes regarding Timeline data retention will be communicated through our official channels.

That doesn’t sound especially promising.

In its response, Google seems to be referring to the fact that Google Maps now stores Timeline data on-device instead of in the cloud. This is a boost for privacy, but it also had some negative consequences for fans of the feature. For instance, you can no longer check your Timeline on the web — you have to use the app. It might also have caused the mass deletion.

The good news is that the issue doesn’t seem to be widespread. Unlike Google turning a bunch of old Chromecasts into bricks, not everyone who uses the Timeline feature is affected. That said, those who are shouldn’t get their hopes up about getting their data back.