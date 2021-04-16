Google and all of its services went down for some users on Friday morning. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, thousands of people were reporting that they were unable to access Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, Drive, and more.

The issue seems to be on the East Coast, as I was unable to load Google.com or any of its connected services from New York City during the short outage. Meanwhile, my colleagues around the country did not experience a disruption, including those in states as close as New Jersey. Shortly after this article was published, all of the services appear to have come back online, but dozens of users on Twitter made it known that they couldn’t load Google.

In the short time that Google was offline for people on the East Coast of the United States, more than 2,500 reports were issued on DownDetector.com. There were spikes for YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Classroom as well. In fact, a majority of the tweets that I saw were from students who were in the middle of virtual learning classes on Google Classroom. They appear to have gotten an unexpected break at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

It’s unclear what caused the outage, but as of 10:25 a.m. ET, there were still a few tweets streaming in from users that were unable to load Google.com or any of the company’s various apps and services. If we learn any more about this unexplained Google outage, we’ll be sure to update this post as quickly as possible.

