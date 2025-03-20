Click to Skip Ad
Gmail is using the power of AI to upgrade search results

Published Mar 20th, 2025
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Google’s quest to integrate AI into every single one of its apps and services continues this week as Gmail rolls out a new search feature powered by AI.

In a blog post, Google introduced “a smarter search feature powered by AI to show Gmail users the most relevant results, faster.” Google’s email service previously defaulted to showing emails that contained relevant keywords in chronological order.

Going forward, Gmail users can choose to see the most relevant search results instead, which will factor in multiple elements, such as recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts. As a result, Gmail users should be able to find the exact email they’re looking for more quickly and without having to scroll endlessly to find emails from months or years ago.

Gmail says the AI-powered feature is rolling out now globally for all users with personal Google accounts. They can access it on the web as well as in the Gmail app for Android and iOS. Once it’s available, users can toggle between “most relevant” and “most recent” results. In the future, Google plans to bring the future to business users as well.

This is just one of many AI-related announcements from Google in recent weeks.

Just days ago, Google revealed a series of features for Gemini, including a new Canvas feature to match ChatGPT’s Canvas and Audio Overviews that allow Gemini users to turn any uploaded document into a podcast-style discussion between two AI hosts.

