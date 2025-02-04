Click to Skip Ad
Gemini might be integrated into Google Maps for AI-powered queries

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Feb 3rd, 2025 9:37PM EST
Google launched its Gemini AI model.
Image: Google

Google has been aggressively integrating Gemini into all of its apps and services, and Google Maps might be next. While investigating the newest beta version of the Google app for Android this week, Android Authority found an unreleased feature that allows Google Maps users to ask Gemini about the places that show up on their screens.

After activating the feature in the app, a new “Ask about place” button pops up at the bottom of the screen when summoning Gemini. Tapping the button puts the Google Maps link to whatever location you select into the search box. You can now easily ask Gemini specific questions about the location you’ve selected to learn more about it.

You can see how the feature works in this video shared by Android Authority:

The site notes that the feature doesn’t show up for cities but does work with individual locations on Google Maps, like mountains or businesses.

Of course, you can’t actually use it yourself quite yet. The feature was uncovered as part of an APK teardown, which means it isn’t actually live in the app yet. It might also be scrapped before it ever sees the light of day, but given how hard Google is pushing Gemini, we’d be shocked if it didn’t find its way into Google Maps in some way or another.

Keep an eye out for Gemini integration in the Google app in the coming days.

Jacob Siegal
