By Chris Smith
May 3rd, 2021 at 7:31 AM

The increased volume of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumors indicates that we’re just a few months away from Samsung’s Unpacked event where the Korean firm will introduce its 2021 foldable phones. The handsets will be more durable than last year’s versions, featuring hardened Ultra Thing Glass (UTG), water and dust resistance, as well as improvements to the hinge mechanisms and overall design changes. That’s what we hear out of almost every leak detailing Samsung’s new foldable handsets. But we haven’t seen the Fold 3 and Flip 3 design until this weekend, when some of Samsung’s press materials for the two handsets leaked online, seemingly confirming some of the Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors and uncovering other design secrets.

We’ll show you below several images taken from Samsung’s purported marketing materials that give us a look at the Fold 3 and Flip 3 designs. As with other smartphone leaks and rumors, they can’t be confirmed at this time, but they sure look like they play the part.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaks

Both phones will have flat aluminum sides, a leaker said on Twitter, similar to Sony phones and iPhones. The frame design will reduce the size of the gap, in addition to improving durability.

The Flip 3 design will be reminiscent of the Pixel’s rear cover design, as seen below. The top side will feature two cameras and a much larger display than the first-gen’s external screen. Both covers will be made of Corning Glass Victus glass.

The foldable will come in various colors, including a new white-like beige.

Flip 3 preorders will come with free Galaxy Buds 2, which should be announced during the same Unpacked press conference.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leaks

The Fold 3 will reportedly have an under-display camera. The marketing image below indicates that Samsung will advertise the phone as the first foldable with Under Display Camera (UDC). The UDC camera can’t be seen in the photo, but it’s probably placed in the middle of the screen’s right half. That’s where the Fold 2 has its hole-punch camera.

The Fold 3 will support the new S Pen, but the stylus will have a rounded tip to prevent accidental damage.

The new S Pen will be almost as expensive as the S Pen Pro stylus, the leaker said:

The screen of the two handsets will not scratch as easily as before, the leaker said. That’s where Samsung’s rumored Armor-branded components come into play.

The Fold 3 will feature a triple-lens camera on the back, with the lenses placed in a vertical camera module that’s smaller than the Galaxy S21’s camera.

The rear camera system will support 30x zoom that will reportedly outperform the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. The Snapdragon 888 processor will likely power the Fold 3.

The outer glass will be made of Gorilla Glass Victus glass for both foldable phones.

When it comes to color options, the Fold 3 will launch in at least three options: Dark Green, Black, and Silver.

Fold 3 preorders will come with free Galaxy Buds Pro.

Here are the new Galaxy Buds Pro:

The two phones will ship with chargers in the box, unlike the Galaxy S21.

The Fold 3 and Flip 3 will reportedly be unveiled in July.

