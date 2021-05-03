The increased volume of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumors indicates that we’re just a few months away from Samsung’s Unpacked event where the Korean firm will introduce its 2021 foldable phones. The handsets will be more durable than last year’s versions, featuring hardened Ultra Thing Glass (UTG), water and dust resistance, as well as improvements to the hinge mechanisms and overall design changes. That’s what we hear out of almost every leak detailing Samsung’s new foldable handsets. But we haven’t seen the Fold 3 and Flip 3 design until this weekend, when some of Samsung’s press materials for the two handsets leaked online, seemingly confirming some of the Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors and uncovering other design secrets.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

We’ll show you below several images taken from Samsung’s purported marketing materials that give us a look at the Fold 3 and Flip 3 designs. As with other smartphone leaks and rumors, they can’t be confirmed at this time, but they sure look like they play the part.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaks

Both phones will have flat aluminum sides, a leaker said on Twitter, similar to Sony phones and iPhones. The frame design will reduce the size of the gap, in addition to improving durability.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 both have Flat Aluminum sides like Sony phones & iPhones. As I said in today's video, this is done to create an illusion that there is no gap, but in reality there is a very small one. pic.twitter.com/MZnuwPIYpL — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

The Flip 3 design will be reminiscent of the Pixel’s rear cover design, as seen below. The top side will feature two cameras and a much larger display than the first-gen’s external screen. Both covers will be made of Corning Glass Victus glass.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 render for Carriers: pic.twitter.com/ocHMYgp4gr — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The bigger cover Display of the Z Flip 3 is actually a very big upgrade and it's a much better viewfinder! Also, the Beige color is beautiful! pic.twitter.com/E3enqX14j9 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

The foldable will come in various colors, including a new white-like beige.

The beige color of the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 is very close to white in renders. In real life it's…beige — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Beige, Gray, Dark Green & Light Violet are the colors shown here As mentioned by @DSCCRoss

& @SamMobiles there will be another four colors, pink, white, black and Dark Blue. pic.twitter.com/NrDEz9ZRlJ — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Flip 3 preorders will come with free Galaxy Buds 2, which should be announced during the same Unpacked press conference.

When you pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung will gift you the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pre-order the Z Fold 3 and they will gift you the Galaxy Buds Pro pic.twitter.com/2s5Ntd87eT — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leaks

The Fold 3 will reportedly have an under-display camera. The marketing image below indicates that Samsung will advertise the phone as the first foldable with Under Display Camera (UDC). The UDC camera can’t be seen in the photo, but it’s probably placed in the middle of the screen’s right half. That’s where the Fold 2 has its hole-punch camera.

Samsung has raised the resolution of the selfie cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to retain sharpness. Also, with Samsung mentioning that the Z Fold 3 is the first foldable with an Under Display camera, it confirms that the Z Flip 3 will have a traditional punch hole selfie camera. pic.twitter.com/2RXGq3eWGU — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Galaxy Z Fold 3 New Hybrid Spen wont have a fine tip so that the display doesn't get damaged. Overall size is similar to the S21 Ultra Spen. pic.twitter.com/g5UKSGL8ys — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

The Fold 3 will support the new S Pen, but the stylus will have a rounded tip to prevent accidental damage.

1: Spen tip seems very fine but it's actually more round than the Note Spen 2: Notice how it folds, Samsung seems to be using the same folding technique as the Huawei Mate X2 to eliminate the gap. This paired with the flat edges makes the Z Fold 3 have no gap. pic.twitter.com/5clGjpfzkp — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The new S Pen will be almost as expensive as the S Pen Pro stylus, the leaker said:

Samsung's new Hybrid Spen will be almost as expensive as the Spen Pro. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/SGJMVCkivU — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

The screen of the two handsets will not scratch as easily as before, the leaker said. That’s where Samsung’s rumored Armor-branded components come into play.

The Display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 won't scratch as easily as the ones on the Z Flip 5g & Z Fold 2. This is thanks to Samsung's new "Armour" in the Display, hinge and bezel. — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

Armor Frame: Plastic bezel is small and is alot more durable Armor Skin: Display on the new Foldables is more durable than ever before Armor Layer: extra durability for the new Display All of this and more will be revealed and used on the Z Flip 3 & Z Fold 3 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 1, 2021

The Fold 3 will feature a triple-lens camera on the back, with the lenses placed in a vertical camera module that’s smaller than the Galaxy S21’s camera.

"The next Z Flip is here" "The next Z Fold is here" The introduction videos of these devices are one of Samsung's best ever, it's clear that these are very important devices for Samsung. pic.twitter.com/uVUJ9YPncW — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the same camera design that the Galaxy S21 was supposed to have: This concept is from @TechMasterDSK pic.twitter.com/egMVJyM8Sj — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The rear camera system will support 30x zoom that will reportedly outperform the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. The Snapdragon 888 processor will likely power the Fold 3.

30x zoom on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will he alot more detailed compared to the S21 & S21+ Also, the Snapdragon 888 Pro has a very big chance of powering the Z Fold 3. — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 1, 2021

The outer glass will be made of Gorilla Glass Victus glass for both foldable phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 (the black one) looks wider than the Z Fold 2, as expected. pic.twitter.com/bgTG6BRvJx — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

When it comes to color options, the Fold 3 will launch in at least three options: Dark Green, Black, and Silver.

Dark Green, Black and Silver are the colors shown here: According to @DSCCRoss there will also be a beige color! pic.twitter.com/Sg98gtxJlq — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Fold 3 preorders will come with free Galaxy Buds Pro.

When you pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung will gift you the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pre-order the Z Fold 3 and they will gift you the Galaxy Buds Pro pic.twitter.com/2s5Ntd87eT — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Here are the new Galaxy Buds Pro:

The new Galaxy Buds Pro with Laneige Neo Cushion: pic.twitter.com/YDXyjuZm73 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The two phones will ship with chargers in the box, unlike the Galaxy S21.

In some regions the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a 25w charger in the box and…other things. pic.twitter.com/KHV3Rl8B9o — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been certified for 25w charging The charger has also been certified, it's the same one that came last year with the Z Fold 2. There are possibilities that the Z Fold 3 supports faster charging (45w / 65w). pic.twitter.com/obmzwqlaO1 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 1, 2021

The Fold 3 and Flip 3 will reportedly be unveiled in July.

June: Galaxy Tab S7 Lite launch (Unpacked?) July: Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked August 19: Galaxy S21FE Unpacked In-between these events there will be alot midrange releases. pic.twitter.com/QfO7eN0A1m — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 1, 2021

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission