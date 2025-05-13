Galaxy S25 Edge just answered 3 big questions ahead of Apple’s iPhone 17 Air

The ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge is finally official. Samsung unveiled the phone late on Monday, several months after teasing it at the main Galaxy S25 Unpacked event of the year.

Samsung can now brag that it launched a slim candybar phone well before Apple, even though we all know the Galaxy S25 Edge only happened because word got out that Apple was making an ultra-thin iPhone to replace the Plus version.

The excitement around the Galaxy S25 Edge in January proves there might be plenty of interest from regular consumers for such devices. I’m one of them. For months, I told you I wanted an iPhone with a display as big as the Plus and Pro Max, but without the thickness and extra weight.

The iPhone 17 Air will be that device, and I’m willing to accept the compromises Apple needs to make to release an ultra-thin phone this year.

However, I have some concerns, so it’s great to see the Galaxy S25 Edge come out before the Air. Samsung just addressed my biggest questions about ultra-thin phones, and it’s mostly good news.

Will the Galaxy S25 Edge bend?

Bendgate will instantly come up when you think about an ultra-thin iPhone. But this isn’t 2014. The iPhone 17 Air might be thinner than the iPhone 6, but it won’t bend. That much I’m certain even before Apple unveils the Air.

While I wait, I do like what I’m seeing from Samsung. The Galaxy S25 Edge has a titanium frame, a design and durability feature reserved for the Galaxy S25 Ultra until now.

The glass panel on the front of the Galaxy S25 Edge is a new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 cover, while the back is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover tech. The latter is what Samsung uses for the Galaxy S25 Plus’s display, which is quite telling. The two phones have the same 6.7-inch displays, but the Galaxy S25 Edge will be more durable.

Galaxy S25 Edge: The slim profile. Image source: Samsung

I would still put a screen protector and a case on an ultra-thin phone, but I like what Samsung is doing here. Yes, using accessories will make the phone feel thicker, but I use accessories on regular handsets too, and that makes them even bulkier.

By the way, the Galaxy S25 Edge weighs just 163g compared to 190g for the Galaxy S25 Plus.

With that in mind, I expect the iPhone 17 Air to be quite durable, both in terms of the metal frame and the cover glass. The design has long been decided, and the phone should be mass-produced soon. It’s not like Apple can react to Samsung’s moves, but Apple is likely similarly concerned with the iPhone’s durability.

How bad is the battery life going to be?

Forget Bendgate; battery life is going to be the number one question people will have about the iPhone 17 Air. I expect Apple to advertise it as all-day battery life, just like Samsung does. Well, Samsung says the Galaxy S25 Edge will offer a “long-lasting battery you’ll love,” which is definitely not the best way to advertise battery life for ultra-thin phones.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 3,900 mAh battery, which is smaller than the Galaxy S25’s 4,000 mAh battery. The Plus and Ultra have 4,900 mAh and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively.

Samsung says the Galaxy S25 Edge will last up to 24 hours for video playback, or 5 hours fewer than the smaller 6.2-inch Galaxy S25. That’s a 17% drop in battery life, and something power users might not necessarily like, especially with charging speeds not exceeding 25W.

I would expect Apple to make similar battery life compromises for the iPhone 17 Air, but I still think the iPhone 17 Air will last about a day. I can’t dream of iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life, and I’m ready to recharge the Air every night.

The one thing that I was hoping for this year’s ultra-thin phones will apparently not happen. I thought the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air would feature new carbon-silicon batteries, which pack more density in the same footprint. Since Samsung didn’t say anything about the battery tech during the event, it means we’re looking at a traditional battery. Apple will likely use a traditional battery, too.

What is this thing going to cost me?

I wasn’t surprised to see the Galaxy S25 Edge’s starting price, considering what rumors said. The phone would cost at least as much as the Galaxy S25 Plus, which starts at $999, if not slightly more. We now know you have to pay $1,099 for the 256GB version.

I have no idea whether Trump’s tariffs forced Samsung to raise the starting price beyond what they had wanted, but I do know you’ll get perks if you preorder the phone. Also, the handset’s price will drop in the coming months, so there’s no reason to hurry to buy it.

I also know the price is in line with what the Edge has to offer. Think of it as a lighter version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S model you can buy right now, when it comes to hardware.

Galaxy S25 Edge: The camera module. Image source: Samsung

The Ultra has extra telephoto cameras for better zoom, a built-in S-Pen stylus, a larger battery life, and a screen with an anti-reflective coating applied to it. All of that would cost you an extra $200 compared with the Galaxy S25 Edge.

What does that tell me about the iPhone 17 Air? I expect the phone to cost about as much as an iPhone Plus, if not slightly more. That means we’re looking at a $899+ cost before considering tariffs. Rumors say Apple is already looking to raise the iPhone 17 prices without tying the price hike to tariffs.

Could the iPhone 17 Air match the $999 starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro? Yes, if Apple raises the prices across the board. Otherwise, I can’t see how Apple will justify a higher price tag than the Plus cost.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge is a Galaxy S25 Ultra “Light” type of phone, the iPhone 17 Air will not be an iPhone 17 Pro “Light” phone. Apple will make more compromises compared to Samsung; that much is certain. The iPhone 17 Air won’t have a titanium frame, and it’ll rock a single-lens camera on the back. Also, the phone will ditch physical SIM cards.

With that in mind, I don’t see how the iPhone 17 Air can match or exceed the iPhone 17 Pro price.