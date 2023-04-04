Expedia’s new in-app travel planner is powered by ChatGPT

Expedia is putting ChatGPT to work. On Tuesday, the online travel agency announced a new in-app travel planning experience powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. You can now start an open-ended conversation with the chatbot in the Expedia app to get recommendations on exciting places to visit, where to stay, and what to do.

In addition to suggesting destinations, hotels, and activities, ChatGPT will automatically save all of the hotels that you discussed during your conversation to a trip within the app. That way, once you’re done talking to the AI, you’ll have a head start on actually booking your vacation since ChatGPT has done some of the heavy lifting.

You can see a demo of the trip planning experience in action in Expedia’s video below:

Travel planning just got easier in the @Expedia app, thanks to the iOS beta launch of a new experience powered by #ChatGPT. See how Expedia members can start an open-ended conversation to get inspired for their next trip: https://t.co/qpMiaYxi9d pic.twitter.com/ddDzUgCigc — Expedia Group (@ExpediaGroup) April 4, 2023

“Every great trip can be made or lost while planning and shopping,” said Expedia Group Vice Chairman and CEO Peter Kern. “As the leader in travel tech, Expedia continues to build out the core operating system for the industry, constantly enhancing capabilities and making trip planning faster, simpler and even more informative. By integrating ChatGPT into the Expedia app and combining it with our other AI-based shopping capabilities, like hotel comparison, price tracking for flights and trip collaboration tools, we can now offer travelers an even more intuitive way to build their perfect trip.”

Beyond the in-app ChatGPT experience, Expedia also recently released a plugin for ChatGPT. If you visit OpenAI’s ChatGPT website, you can select the Expedia plugin to start planning a trip. When you’re ready to start booking, it will forward you to Expedia’s website.

Expedia notes that the ChatGPT integration is still in the beta stage. The company warns that “at times the experience may not work exactly as expected.” If you want to try it out for yourself, the conversational trip planning beta is rolling out globally on the Expedia iOS app.