Our favorite midrange robot vacuum & auto-washing mop has a sleek new look

One of the best things that happened to robot vacuums over the past couple of years is the advent of the auto-washing mop. Now, don’t get me wrong… it’s not a perfect technology. But having the equivalent of a self-emptying robot vacuum on the mopping side of things is a huge step forward.

In a nutshell, this feature works sort of like auto-empty, which clears your robot vacuum of debris once it returns to the base station. Instead of clearing the debris bin, however, auto-washing runs clean water through the robot’s mopping system. Then, the base station uses hot air to dry the mops and prevent mildew.

Of course, there’s one big problem with robot vacuums that include an auto-washing mop: they’re often really, REALLY expensive. That’s one of the reasons why the eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop was one of our favorite releases last year — and right now, it has a huge $200 discount for the first time ever in its sleek new white colorway.

We covered the eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop a few times last year. It’s part of a new breed of robot vacuums that come with a special new type of base station.

Inside the dock, you’ll find a big dust bag that has become a must-have feature for robot vacuums these days. When the robot is finished vacuuming and it docks to charge, the base station sucks out all the dirt into that internal disposable bag. That way, you only have to swap it out every couple of months instead of emptying your robot vacuum every day.

Then, inside the other half of the base station, there are two water tanks. One is filled with clean water that feeds into the robot vacuum when it’s time to clean. That tank also flushes clean water through the mopping pads once the robot is done cleaning, and the base station sucks it up into a separate dirty water tank. Then, the base station uses hot air to dry the mop pads. That way, you don’t have to worry about odors or mildew.

Not too long ago, functionality like this would cost users a minimum of $1,200 or $1,300. Even in 2025, high-end models with this functionality still cost around $1,600. That’s why we love the eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop so much. It’s an upper-midrange model that has tons of great features in addition to a docking station like the one we described above, yet it retails for $899.99 instead of well over $1,000.

We covered it several times last year, and it looked great in its original black color. Now, however, it’s available in a sleek new white colorway that fits much better with most home decor these days. It also has all the same great functionality as the black model, including things like:

8,000Pa suction

Dual spinning mop pads

12mm auto-lift to keep mop pads off of rugs

AI-powered obstacle avoidance

iPath laser navigation

and of course… an auto-empty base station with auto-washing mops

At $899.99, this model is a tremendous value. It can easily hold its own against robot vacuum and mop combo models that cost $1,200 or more. Right now, however, it’s on sale with its first big discount. You’ll save $200 and cut your cost to just $699.99 if you clip the coupon on the product page. At that price, the eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop is an absolute steal.