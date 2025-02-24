Claude AI is getting a major upgrade this week, but not the one we expected

Anthropic CEO teased in early January that Claude would get ChatGPT-like features in the future, like reasoning and internet search support. Reasoning models take more time to find an answer to a prompt, but they might offer better help than the base models. Web browsing for updated information is another key feature of genAI products like ChatGPT.

A few days ago, we saw a leak suggesting Claude’s upgrade was imminent. Claude 4 might be released soon, with newly found Claude code indicating that reasoning support and internet search are part of the upgrade.

It turns out that Anthropic might be in the final stages of readying the Claude upgrade, but with a twist we didn’t see coming. Anthropic isn’t quite ready to move to the Claude 4 name, which would suggest a bigger upgrade. Instead, according to a brand-new leak, we’re getting a Claude 3.7 model.

Claude 3.7 might be released later this week, with direct support from Amazon, which will provide the necessary cloud infrastructure. Then again, Amazon is a big investor in Anthropic, so any Claude upgrades are likely to run on Amazon infrastructure, at least in part.

X user Tibor Blaho, who routinely discovers new details about unreleased AI models and upgrades, has found proof that the Claude 3.7 release is imminent. The following description of Claude 3.7 comes from AWS Bedrock, where Anthropic models are hosted:

Claude 3.7 Sonnet is Anthropic’s most intelligent model to date and the first Claude model to offer extended thinking – the ability to solve complex problems with careful, step-by-step reasoning. Anthropic is the first AI lab to introduce a single model where users can balance speed and quality by choosing between standard thinking for near-instant responses or extended thinking or advanced reasoning. Claude 3.7 Sonnet is state-of-the-art for coding and delivers advancements in computer use, agentic capabilities, complex reasoning, and content generation. With frontier performance and more control over speed, Claude 3.7 Sonnet is the ideal choice for powering AI agents, especially customer-facing agents, and complex AI workflows. Supported use cases: RAG or search & retrieval over vast amounts of knowledge, product recommendations, forecasting, targeted marketing, code generation, quality control, parsing text from images, agentic computer use, content generation Model attributes: Reasoning, Text generation, Code generation, Rich text formatting, Agentic computer use

If the information here is accurate, Anthropic is about to offer users its first genAI model with reasoning abilities. There’s no reason not to trust the leak, considering that Blaho has been accurate about other AI releases in the past. Also, he’s not the only one to have found proof of Claude 3.7.

According to TestingCatalog, Antrhopic might unveil Claude 3.7 during Amazon’s event on February 26th.

The “state-of-the-art” AI will also offer agentic capabilities and content generation. Claude 3.7 Sonnet will offer “frontier performance and more control over speed.” It’s unclear what sort of AI agents Anthropic will offer users and how they compare against ChatGPT Operator and Deep Research. Interestingly, the Claude 3.7 description above doesn’t mention internet search.

As for the name choice, it doesn’t matter what Anthropic calls it. Names might not mean that much in the world of genAI, but it’s interesting to see the company use a .2 upgrade here rather than going for Claude 4. This implies the upgrade might not be as major as some users expect.

We’re going to get something similar from OpenAI, which is moving from GPT-4o to GPT-4.5 rather than jumping to GPT-5 directly. Again, names are silly. But there’s a common theme here between OpenAI and Anthropic: A reluctance to choose a name that would confirm a major upgrade is afoot.

Then again, the wording in the quote above does indicate we’re looking at an exciting upgrade for Claude. Separately, OpenAI announced a roadmap to GPT-5, which is due in the coming months.