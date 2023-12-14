ChatGPT GPT-4.5 update might have just leaked; here’s what we know

The newest update to OpenAI’s ChatGPT large language model, GPT-4.5, might have just leaked. The leak was shared on Twitter by many, including user daniel_nyugenx, who linked to a Reddit thread detailing the price of input and output tokens for GPT-4.5.

GPT-4.5 is, of course, the latest advancement of OpenAI’s GPT LLM, older versions of which currently run several AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot, and more. According to the leaked draft, the newest model could bring multi-modal capabilities across vision, video, audio, language, and 3D. But, there’s no confirmation on whether or not these claims are true.

OpenAI “leaked” GPT-4.5 👀



Most advanced model brings multi-modal capabilities across language, audio, vision, video, and 3D, alongside complex reasoning and cross-modal understanding.



New models:



• GPT-4.5



• GPT-4.5-64k



— Daniel Nguyen (@daniel_nguyenx) December 14, 2023

The draft also says that GPT-4.5 will include complex reasoning and the ability for cross-modal understanding. According to the leak, GPT-4.5 will cost roughly $0.06 per 1K tokens for input and $0.18 per 1K output tokens. Here’s a complete breakdown of the pricing shared in the draft:

GTP-4.5 — $0.06 / 1K tokens (input), $0.18 / 1K tokens (output)

GPT-4.5 64K — $0.12 / 1K tokens (input), $0.36 / 1K tokens (output)

GPT-4.5 Audio and Speech — $0.012 / minute (input), $0.024 / minute (output)

These prices are noticeably higher than the input and output pricing for GPT-4, the currently available version of OpenAI’s LLM, which is used in ChatGPT Plus, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI-driven tools.

It is extremely important to note that this could very well be something made up by someone in the community as an attempt to gain some notoriety or just troll with people expecting news of the next update to drop soon. Comments on the original Reddit leak are mixed as to whether or not the pricing and draft are accurate or made up. Given the fact that it is extremely easy to fake information on a webpage these days, especially in screenshots, we’re skeptical for the time being.

If these GPT-4.5 leaks are accurate, though, then it could mean that OpenAI is gearing up to launch the latest version of its LLM in the coming days or weeks. The launch of GPT-4 Turbo happened similarly, with the pricing leaking days before the official launch. Still, we’ll have to wait to see if OpenAI confirms the information at any point.

BGR has contacted OpenAI for comment, and we’ll update this article when we receive a response.