ChatGPT Projects just got a huge upgrade – here are 6 new features

AI superintelligence is inevitable. In fact, we’re already well on our way to reaching it. Superintelligence will theoretically lead to a much better world for everyone on the planet. It’ll eventually be available to everyone, and it’ll be cheap. We won’t worry about energy costs either. This is all part of the vision laid out in Sam Altman’s latest essay about the path OpenAI is on, and the role it has in developing advanced ChatGPT products.

If you were wondering, the CEO did acknowledge some of the risks along the way. But he also chose to downplay them.

One quote from the blog is worth remembering, as it applies to the entire AI landscape, not just ChatGPT. “From a relativistic perspective, the singularity happens bit by bit, and the merge happens slowly,” Altman said. That “bit by bit” part couldn’t be more accurate, considering how we’ve experienced AI innovations in the last few years.

We’ve been flooded with new AI products and features, with announcements coming at an unpredictable pace. Each one is slowly getting us closer to AGI and superintelligence, even if the progress feels almost imperceptible.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcements this week reflect that perfectly. The company hasn’t unveiled major new AI products, but it has improved ChatGPT in meaningful ways. A few days ago, it released o3-pro and announced a major price drop for o3 queries. On Thursday, ChatGPT upgraded the Project feature, adding several important tools that should improve your productivity while using the chatbot.

Projects is a smart feature in ChatGPT that lets you group together similar chats that might be part of the same project. It’s like placing similar files in the same folder on a computer. That’s actually the best analogy here. You get to group specific chats in folders.

But with Projects, you can also talk to the AI about the chats in that folder. OpenAI is improving the feature by adding some useful new tools.

Deep Research

ChatGPT Projects supports Deep Research and other tools. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

I’m a big fan of Deep Research, and I use it all the time when I feel regular ChatGPT chats won’t go deep enough on a topic.

Deep Research is now coming to Projects, which means the AI will consider all the chats in a Project when forming its responses. You can also add files to Projects, and those will be included in Deep Research.

Better memory

An example of a Project inside ChatGPT. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

ChatGPT already lets you save memories and reference old chats. The improved memory can now focus specifically on past chats within a Project when you’re using the chatbot inside that Project.

Voice Mode

ChatGPT will inform you that Projects got new features. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode is now available in Projects. You can discuss your files and past chats with the AI by voice. That’s a big upgrade, as it lets you talk to ChatGPT about any of your Projects while you’re on the go. If you have ideas about specific Projects, you can start voice chats while doing chores or driving.

Improved mobile experience

Working with ChatGPT on Projects while you’re out and about wouldn’t be complete without updates to the mobile app. OpenAI also upgraded the mobile experience so you can upload files and change the ChatGPT model when needed.

Share individual chats

ChatGPT Projects lets you upload custom instructions. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

You can still share chats from Projects. Create unique URLs for the conversations you want to share with others.

An easier way to manage Projects

Managing Projects should now be easier. You can create a new Project from any chat by tapping the three-dot menu. You can also drag and drop chats into a Project.

OpenAI added several new features to ChatGPT Projects, and they’re now available to Plus, Pro, and Team users.

Before you start

I’ve been using Projects to group similar chats, and I’ll definitely take advantage of some of the features OpenAI just announced. I also use temporary ChatGPT Projects to bulk-delete chats, which is my workaround for the lack of an easy way to delete multiple chats at once.

Whether you’ve used Projects before or you’re just considering them, the features above are available to premium users. ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Teams already have them, while Edu and Enterprise users will retain the current functionality.

ChatGPT Projects supports up to 20 files. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

OpenAI won’t use information in Projects to improve ChatGPT by default for Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. Free, Plus, and Pro users will need to turn off the “Improve the model for everyone” setting to stop their data from being used to train the AI.

As for files, you can upload up to 20 documents per Project.