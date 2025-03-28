ChatGPT image generation is running into yet another big problem

OpenAI unveiled its latest image generation model earlier this week. But rather than creating a separate product, it built the GPT-4o image generation abilities right into ChatGPT. That made it even easier to come up with mind-blowing ChatGPT-generated images. Just type your detailed prompt, and ChatGPT will deliver the images you want. That includes pics that contain legible text, images that offer creative edits to real photos, deepfakes of celebrities, and more.

ChatGPT went viral overnight for its amazing image generation capabilities, as users with access to one of the paid tiers flooded the web with AI images. This sparked a new controversy due to the massive wave of Ghibli-inspired photos that flooded the web. As we explained before, OpenAI doesn’t seem to care that it’s creating deepfakes and ripping off copyrighted content.

Rather than taking steps to prevent the obvious abuse, Sam Altman & Co. are doubling down on the “freedom” they’ve embraced for this model.

While they don’t care very much about improving ChatGPT safety for the new 4o image generation model, they do care about resources. That’s why Altman announced that limits are coming to ChatGPT AI image generation, as OpenAI’s “GPUs are melting” due to the massive number of requests. So far, the OpenAI CEO only mentioned limits for the ChatGPT Free tier. That’s not much of an issue for the time being, however, since free users don’t even have access to the new image generation model.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Altman announced the limits on X, saying it’s “super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting.”

it’s super fun seeing people love images in chatgpt. but our GPUs are melting. we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won’t be long! chatgpt free tier will get 3 generations per day soon.

That’s where he also noted that the ChatGPT Free users will be allowed to generate three images per day “soon.”

When OpenAI unveiled the new image generation model, the company included the ChatGPT Free tier in the initial rollout plans. In practice, only ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users have access to the feature.

I’m on a ChatGPT Plus plan and have already tried the service. I already generated more than three images with the AI, and I can see why it’s so appealing to do it, considering the new features ChatGPT built into it.

What I’m getting at is that paid ChatGPT users are more likely to use the feature and make those GPUs melt. But Altman announced no image generation limits for the Plus, Pro, and Team tiers.

I wouldn’t be surprised if such limits were implemented in the near future, at least as long as the service continues to receive heavy traffic. Those GPUs aren’t melting, but they’re working round the clock to generate images and satisfy other ChatGPT needs. That leads to increased energy consumption and associated costs.

Also, as a ChatGPT user myself, I don’t want to see other ChatGPT services get bogged down because OpenAI’s infrastructure is bogged down in generating images, especially if they’re deepfakes or copyright-infringing pictures.

Speaking of safety, Altman replied to the tweet above to say OpenAI is further improving the freedom ChatGPT has to generate images. Altman noted that OpenAI is “refusing some generations that should be allowed,” fixing them as fast as possible.