ChatGPT can now create stunning AI images in WhatsApp

The ChatGPT 4o image generation model is easily one of the best AI marketing gimmicks of the year, and a very useful feature. OpenAI released an advanced image generation model a few months ago (4o), and it quickly went viral. Users were creating all sorts of images that looked like real photos or like screenshots from Studio Ghibli films.

The ChatGPT image generation upgrade powered several memes and helped some people produce amazing deepfake pictures as OpenAI removed some of the safety guardrails, at least initially. The feature also allowed people to edit real photos, further showing how advanced OpenAI’s new image generation model had become.

It’s not like other AI firms didn’t have similarly powerful image generators, but the ChatGPT tool went viral, and OpenAI cashed in on that popularity. Millions of people created ChatGPT accounts to use the feature.

Once OpenAI caught up with demand, it brought the 4o image generation model to the ChatGPT Free tier. Users who don’t pay for premium ChatGPT access do have limits in place for image generation.

Fast-forward to mid-June, and OpenAI is ready for another important upgrade. ChatGPT can now generate those high-quality images via WhatsApp.

OpenAI made ChatGPT available in WhatsApp last December and has been upgrading the experience since then. You can leave voice messages to ChatGPT via WhatsApp and upload images when asking questions. I said recently that WhatsApp might be the best place to use ChatGPT for some people.

OpenAI bringing image generation to the WhatsApp experience further reinforces that idea. If you’re not a diehard ChatGPT user and don’t even want to make an account, you can just text ChatGPT via WhatsApp at 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478). The AI will respond just like it does on the web or in the mobile app.

A prompt in a WhatsApp chat asking ChatGPT to edit a real photo. Image source: OpenAI

On that note, I’ll also remind you that ChatGPT in WhatsApp is a direct competitor to Meta AI. While Meta forces the Meta AI experience on all WhatsApp users, ChatGPT is a more intentional option. You’ll only text ChatGPT when you need the AI. The same goes for Meta AI, but the difference is that Meta gave its homegrown chatbot prime placement in WhatsApp’s UI. You might trigger it accidentally.

The 4o image generation feature is available in WhatsApp even if you don’t have an account. OpenAI explained as much on X, saying the feature is “available to everyone.” The company also noted that you can link your ChatGPT account to the 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478) number in WhatsApp to get more image generation.

That means users without ChatGPT accounts will see limitations similar to ChatGPT Free users. They’ll be able to generate (or edit) one image per day. ChatGPT Free users get three images per 24 hours. Still, it’s a great feature if you need the AI to create a sophisticated image on the go or edit one of your existing photos.

ChatGPT quickly responds with a generated image. Image source: OpenAI

You don’t have to be a ChatGPT-savvy user to enjoy the feature. Also, the more you use ChatGPT, the more you’ll want to switch over to the ChatGPT app for iPhone or Android. The official app offers a much better experience. You get access to all the latest ChatGPT tools and features. Subscribe to a paid tier, and the limits increase or disappear depending on which plan you opt for.

As you can see in the examples above, you’ll need to tell the AI what sort of image to create or edit using natural language. It’ll feel like texting a friend or family member. The AI will respond and provide the image you need within a few seconds.