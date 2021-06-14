Leaker reveals new Apple Watch Series 7 design and performance boost

Apple wrapped up the 2021 edition of its Worldwide Developers Conference last Friday, and as always, the event was packed with information about upcoming software updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more. But as exciting as WWDC can be, we rarely get news about any upcoming hardware, as was the case once again this year. Thankfully, the internet has been more than capable of spoiling all of Apple’s new products months in advance, and Bloomberg’s latest report offers up a few interesting revelations about the next two Apple Watch models.

According to Bloomberg, Apple Watch Series 7 will serve as a significant refresh for the wearable line, with a faster processor, better wireless connectivity, and an updated display. Sources with knowledge of Apple’s plans claim that the company is working toward thinner bezels on the 2021 Apple Watch, as well as “a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover.” This could make the Series 7 slightly thicker than its predecessor, but it shouldn’t be noticeable to users.

In addition to the refreshed design, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is also said to feature updated ultra-wideband functionality to match that of the AirTag Bluetooth tracker.

2022 should be an even bigger year for Apple’s wearable device, as Bloomberg’s sources say there will be a sequel to the affordable Apple Watch SE as well as a new version for extreme sports athletes. The extreme sports model was initially expected to launch this fall alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, but it seems more likely to be headed for a 2022 release instead.

Beyond updating the design, Apple is also said to be working on new functionality for future Apple Watch models. The company reportedly wanted to bring a body temperature sensor to the Series 7, but like the extreme sports model, this feature has also likely been pushed back to 2022. Demand for digital thermometers spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it would make sense for Apple to include a sensor to measure temperature to the Apple Watch, especially now that its competitors offer the feature.

Apple is also still planning to bring non-invasive blood sugar monitoring to its line of smartwatches, but Bloomberg says this functionality is likely several years away, so don’t expect to see it on this year’s model. As it stands, Apple and its rivals rely on apps that ask users to input their glucose levels manually and medical devices that share their data with the wearable. People that have to monitor their blood sugar levels usually have to prick their fingers to draw blood, but Apple wants to be able to analyze blood through the skin.

2022 is shaping up to be a huge year for the Apple Watch, but there is plenty to look forward to this year as well. Below, you can see the rumored design of the Series 7 in a recent episode of FrontPageTech (skip to around the 8:55 mark in the video below to see the renders):

