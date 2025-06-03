Apple Watch Series 11 could be a massive update with these 5 rumored upgrades

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11 in September. This next generation of Apple Watch models should feel like a refresh, especially with the rumored watchOS 26 revamp expected to be announced next week.

While Apple Watch Series 10 tweaked the design with a bigger display and a new titanium option, there’s likely much more in store for Apple’s smartwatches in the second half of the year.

Here are five possible new features coming to Apple Watch Series 11:

5G support: One of the most anticipated upgrades for the Apple Watch Series 11 is 5G support. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to move from Intel 4G chips to new MediaTek 5G modems. This could finally bring faster data speeds to the watch when using Maps, streaming music, or making FaceTime audio calls. The company is expected to adopt 5G RedCap, a lower-tier 5G service tailored for IoT and wearables that don’t need high-speed connections.

Even though Apple Watch users won’t get the blazing speeds seen on the latest iPhones, the 5G RedCap modem can deliver download speeds up to 220Mbps and upload speeds up to 120Mbps, making everyday tasks feel quicker.

Blood pressure support: Gurman also reports that Apple is preparing blood pressure support for the Apple Watch Series 11. At first, the watch will indicate whether your blood pressure is in a normal range or if you’re experiencing hypertension. This will work similarly to the sleep apnea detection feature. Apple plans to refine this functionality over time.

Improved battery life: Apple always promises “all-day battery life” for the Apple Watch. As new features are added, Apple consistently works to improve battery efficiency to maintain this standard. Expect the same approach this year.

Better processor: Apple is likely developing a new S11 SoC for the Apple Watch Series 11. With speculation that Apple Intelligence features may come to the watch, the new chip could be optimized for handling AI functions and the 5G modem.

watchOS 26 support: watchOS 26 will obviously bring most of the marquee features that will make the Apple Watch Series 11 a huge upgrade. This model is being designed with the upcoming OS in mind. With Apple reportedly overhauling the design of all its operating systems, the Series 11 should benefit from new UI elements and improvements.

One more feature could make its way to Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

We’re still waiting on more rumors to suggest other upgrades, such as a better ultra-wideband chip, a brighter display, or improved sensors. But one last potential feature could make it to the Apple Watch Series 11.

Satellite support: According to Bloomberg, the iPhone’s satellite capabilities are headed to the Apple Watch. This would be especially useful for hikers and trail explorers.

Satellite support is currently expected to debut with the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and it might initially be exclusive to that model. Still, since Apple recently added diving features to the Apple Watch Series 10, this feature could eventually make it to more models if it’s not included in the Series 11.

Lastly, while Series 10 marked the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, it’s technically Series 11 that should mark the occasion, since the watch was announced in 2014 but didn’t go on sale until 2015.