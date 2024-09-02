Apple Watch SE 3 reportedly won’t launch before 2025

Next week, Apple will hold its Glowtime event. Alongside the iPhone 16, Cupertino is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and new AirPods. While rumors suggested the Apple Watch SE 3 would also be released this fall, it seems Apple will wait another year to release its updated budget watch.

At least, this is what Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reveals in his latest Power On newsletter. Talking about the inventory of phones and accessories at Apple Store, he claims that the next Apple Watch SE won’t land before 2025:

Stock is also low for numerous iPhone models. That includes the low-budget SE, which isn’t expected to be updated until next year. And there are shortages of many Apple Watch models, AirPods and the iPad mini. New Apple Watches and AirPods are already expected this fall, but the low inventory of the smallest iPad suggests that a new model may be on the horizon too.

Interestingly, Gurman was the one saying the Apple Watch SE 3 would be released this year. It’s unclear why Apple will break its two-year cycle pattern for this device, more likely due to a lack of new features. Rumors so far suggest that Apple would offer an Apple Watch Series 8-like design with 41mm and 45mm options, while the Apple Watch Series 10 would get a bigger display with 45mm and 49mm versions instead.

Besides a new processor and likely new health sensors, one key change to the Apple Watch Series 3 is a possible plastic body. According to Gurman, Apple wants to offer its entry model in more enticing colors that could appeal better to kids.

This could also help the company save money on manufacturing, as plastic is cheaper than aluminum. Possibly, Cupertino would opt for this trade-off to equip better hardware inside the device.

BGR will continue following the latest rumors and reports on the Apple Watch Series 3 and will let you know if Apple unveils it during the iPhone 16 event.