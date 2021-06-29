Apple rolls out iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 to developers

Apple rolled out iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 on Tuesday, just over two weeks after the previous beta releases. If you’re a developer, there’s a chance that you’ve already moved on to the iOS 15 beta ahead of the update’s public launch this fall, but if you are sticking with iOS 14.7, you can check out everything the latest beta release has to offer right now.
iOS 14.7 appears to be by far the smaller update of this cycle, and one of the only new features being added is the ability to set a timer on your HomePod using the Home app on an iPhone or iPad. In all likelihood, this will be the final numbered update for iOS 14 ahead of iOS 15’s debut.
Which devices work with iOS 14.7 beta 4?
iOS 14.7 beta 4 is now available for developers, as is iPadOS 14.7 beta 4. If you are wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a long list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
How to download and install iOS 14.7 beta 4
As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!Today's Top Deal Prime Day's #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a $40 credit with Amazon's Key promo! Price:$28.73 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission