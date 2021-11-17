Apple releases iOS 15.1.1 with fix for dropped calls on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Apple rolled out a minor update for the iPhone on Wednesday, November 17th. According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 15.1.1 fixes a problem that was causing dropped calls on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. If you have been having trouble with dropped calls, update to iOS 15.1.1 ASAP.

Apple typically releases smaller updates such as these to address urgent security issues. The fact that Apple didn’t wait to include this fix in iOS 15.2 suggests that dropped calls were plaguing a number of iPhone owners. Late last month, Apple released iOS 14.8.1 to fix a dozen security vulnerabilities. That was clearly a far more urgent update, but it’s always best to keep your devices up to date.

Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.1.1

iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Which devices work with the latest update?

iOS 15.1.1 is now available to everyone with a supported iPhone. If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install iOS 15.1.1 profile

As you know by now, installing an iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!