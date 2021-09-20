Apple officially rolls out iOS 15 ahead of the iPhone 13 release

iOS 14 was one of the most substantial software updates the iPhone has ever seen. The 2020 update brought widgets to the Home Screen, the App Library to track all of your apps, a redesigned interface for Siri, and more. Meanwhile, iOS 15 is not quite as revolutionary. Apple officially launched iOS 15 for the iPhone on its scheduled release date on September 20th. This time around, the biggest addition is a feature called Focus, which is in many ways an expansion for Apple’s Do Not Disturb feature. There are also a number of improvements to FaceTime, Messages, and Memoji.

Before we move on, we should note that Apple will release the iPhone 13 this Friday, September 24th.

Best new features in iOS 15

In fact, FaceTime might be the biggest winner in iOS 15. SharePlay debuts in iOS 15, bringing movies and shows to FaceTime calls. You can also share music, web pages, apps, and more with SharePlay on FaceTime. Apple has also brought Portrait mode to FaceTime, which blurs the background during the call and puts you in focus. Plus, at long last, grid view comes to FaceTime.

The main addition in Messages is “Shared with You” — a new section in apps such as Photos, Safari, Apple Music, and more that shows you which content others have shared with you. You can also send photo collections in Messages and more easily save photos from within a conversation.

Other notable additions include enhanced Memoji customization, Live Text in photos, a new look for Memories in Photos, the ability to share Health data with others, and refreshed notifications.

Which iPhone models work with iOS 15?

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, here’s a full list below with every compatible device. If your device is there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

One of the benefits to iOS 15 being a relatively incremental upgrade is the fact that every iPhone that was compatible with iOS 14 is also compatible with the new update. The same is true of iPadOS 14 and iPadOS 15. You can now squeeze at least one more year out of your device.

How to download and install iOS 15

Installing a new update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is an incredibly simple process. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you prefer, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing an update so that you don’t risk losing any of your data during the procedure.